As of Friday morning, four more defendants in Georgia’s election interference case have turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail.

Sometime after midnight Friday, Shawn Still, Michael Roman, and Jeffrey Clark turned themselves in. Misty Hampton, also known as Emily Misty Hayes according to jail records, was booked into the jail as of 1:45 a.m.

A Georgia grand jury voted to indict Trump and 18 of his allies, including the former Georgia state Senator, Shafer.

Trump turned himself in at the jail Thursday night. He was booked and quickly released.

Misty Hampton is a former election supervisor. She was present when Trump supporters accessed voting data.

Shawn Micah Tresher Still is a republican senator who represents Georgia’s 48th district which includes portions of north Fulton, south Forsyth, and northwest Gwinnett.

Michael Roman, according to the indictment, worked with other campaign officials to organize slates of so-called fake electors in Georgia and other battleground states that had been won by President Joe Biden.

Jeffrey Bossert Clark is an American lawyer who was Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division from 2018 to 2021. Former President Trump nominated Clark to be the Assistant Attorney General of the Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) on June 7, 2017.

Early Wednesday morning, David Shafer and Cathy Latham turned themselves in. Later in the morning, Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro turned themselves in. Both are former attorneys for former President Donald Trump.

Shafer became the chair of the Georgia Republican Party and was the organizer of the false electors meeting in Dec. 2020 that he insisted be held in secret.

Shafer was one of the Georgia false electors who received a letter from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informing him he was a target for possible criminal investigation and prosecution for his role in that scheme.

Latham also turned herself in at the jail during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Latham is a former Coffee County GOP chairwoman who was indicted in the election interference case.

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Scott Hall, Jenna Ellis, Mark Meadows, and John Eastman also turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail.

Harrison Floyd was booked into the jail Thursday afternoon.

He is one of 19 people charged with trying to interfere with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, has surrendered to the Fulton County Jail without negotiating his bond beforehand.

Because Floyd did not negotiate his bond before surrendering, he will have to remain in the Fulton County Jail until he has a bond hearing.

As of Friday morning, 16 of the 19 defendants have turned themselves in.

Each of their bond amounts and terms can be found, here.

