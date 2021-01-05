16 affordable cloth face masks you can find on Amazon for both adults and children

When you buy through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The CDC is recommending that all people wear some sort of cloth face covering when in public - whether it be a mask, a scarf, or a bandana.

Wearing a cloth mask won't completely protect you from contracting the new coronavirus, but it can reduce your chances of spreading it, whether you're showing symptoms or not.

Amazon is a convenient place to find companies making non-medical grade masks. We rounded up some of the most popular options for adults and children.

This article was medically reviewed by Tania Elliott, MD, who specializes in infectious diseases related to allergies and immunology for internal medicine at NYU Langone Health.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, medical-grade surgical masks and N95 respirators are still in extremely high demand. Since those supplies aren't readily available to the general public and should be reserved for patients and healthcare workers on the frontlines, the CDC recommends that everyone wear cloth masks when leaving the house.

With some states requiring that everyone outside wear face coverings, and certain businesses making them mandatory for entry or service, people are resorting to making or buying cloth masks online, and Amazon has become a popular place to find them.

The CDC has created a list of recommended guidelines for people interested in creating masks at home, but it also serves as a good reference when shopping.

Why is it important to wear a face mask?

Wearing a cloth face mask may not prevent you from contracting the coronavirus or any other virus, but it can decrease the likelihood of spreading germs.

The CDC's guidelines say that "cloth face coverings may prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading respiratory droplets when talking, sneezing, or coughing. If everyone wears a cloth face covering when out in public, such as going to the grocery store, the risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 can be reduced for the community."

According to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, somewhere between 25% and 50% of people infected with the new coronavirus may be asymptomatic or presymptomatic.

Whether you're asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, or showing mild symptoms that could be brushed off as a common cold, there's still a possibility you've contracted the new coronavirus and can unknowingly spread it to others. For this reason, the CDC recommends that everyone, not just those who show symptoms, wear a face mask outside the home.

Note that cloth face masks are not medical grade and that additions like filters have not been proven to be any safer or more effective.

The CDC recommends that face masks have the following features:

A snug fit that sits comfortably against the side of the face Ties or ear loops that keep it secure Multiple layers of fabric Allow for breathing without restriction The ability to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to the shape



It should be noted that there are some people who should not wear masks. According to the CDC, this includes "children under age 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance."

To help you find cloth masks for you and your family that adhere to these standards, we've rounded up some of the top-selling options on Amazon. All of the following masks are machine-washable and should be washed immediately after every use. Some have room for filters, the most effective of which are carbon and HEPA.

When shopping, you'll want to be mindful of long delivery times due to high demand and no returns due to the nature of the product. However, some items may be available for fast and free shipping through Amazon Prime.

Although we haven't tested them personally, these options have gotten solid reviews from customers. You can also check out specific categories here to meet your needs:

Updated on 1/5/2021 by Amir Ismael: Added new masks. The CDC now notes that cold-weather gear like scarves, ski masks, and balaclavas are not suitable replacements for face masks. They should instead be worn over your face mask.

Mattana Cloth Face Masks 20-Pack

The Mattana Cloth Face Masks are designed to fit most adults. At just under $2 for each mask, this 20-pack is a great way to save money by buying in bulk.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

EVanth Cloth Face Mask 2-Pack

Featuring an adjustable nose bridge, filter replacements, adjustable ear loops, and an extended panel to comfortably cover the chin, the EVanth face masks are an overall solid option. Unisex sizing makes these a good fit for most adults.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Hope Love Shine Pattern Face Mask 4-Pack

With two patterned masks and two solid colors, this bundle from Hope Love Shine is great for people who like to alternate styles.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

BASE CAMP Reusable Cloth Face Masks with Filter

With a filter insert, adjustable nose bridge, and adjustable ear straps, the BASE CAMP cloth mask has everything most people require for a comfortable and secure fit.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Perry Ellis Reusable Woven Fabric Face Masks

Perry Ellis' woven masks are great for pairing with your work clothes. You'll find blue shirting materials, gingham, and polka dot patterns.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Quality Durables Washable Face Mask 4-Pack

With adjustable straps and two layers of soft rayon material, Quality Durables' face masks will comfortable for most adults.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Hope Love Shine Plaid Pattern Face Mask 4-Pack

Plaid and tartan never go out of style, especially during fall and winter. If you're looking for quality masks to match your flannels, this might be the bundle for you.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Ililily Cotton Floral Patterned Face Mask

Featuring a beautiful floral pattern, a filter insert, and an adjustable nose wire, this Ililily mask is just as fashionable as it is functional.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Levi's reusable reversible face mask 3-pack

If you like the look of paisley bandanas, but prefer a traditional-fitting face mask, Levi's reversible masks are a good choice. Although there is no filter insert, they're undeniably stylish.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Ililily cotton face mask with nose wire and filter pocket

With an adjustable nose wire, adjustable ear loops, and a pocket for filters, this mask from Ililily meets almost everyone's needs.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Buttonsmith cotton face mask

Made from a stretchy cotton T-shirt material, Buttonsmith's masks are a good choice if your main concern is comfort. The brand offers them in black and white colors, but it's worth noting that the white version is cut slightly smaller to accommodate smaller faces.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

American Mask Project reusable cloth face mask

American Mask Project's cloth mask features an expandable design to cover your nose and mouth and is machine washable. The interior does feature a filter insert, but you'll need to purchase them separately.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Kid's 5-pack face mask set by Crayola

With some students returning to school, you'll want to make sure your kids have a clean mask for each day of the week. Crayola's 5-pack face mask set comes with a washable mesh laundry bag so you can keep them all together. You'll find adult-sized masks available for you, too.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Reusable cotton face masks 50-pack by Fruit of the Loom

Fruit of the Loom has always been a top choice for affordable underwear and now they're bringing that same affordability to face masks. At just $40.47 for a pack of 50, these masks come out to less than $1 each. It's a great deal for families or gatherings that fit social distancing guidelines.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Ililily 3-layer cotton face mask

This three-layer cotton face mask from Ililily features a subtle diamond-printed pattern. It has an interior slot for filters, although you'll have to supply your own.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Editor's note: These are currently out of stock.

Safe+Mate cloth face mask

Designed by tech accessories brand CaseMate, the Safe+Mate Cloth Mask features a back elastic strap to help relieve tension around the ears and an insert for a filter.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: Yes

Adjustable nose wire: No

Adjustable nose strips for masks

If you find a mask with a design you love, but that lacks an adjustable nose wire, these strips are a wonderful way to make your mask more comfortable. With adhesive backs, you can easily attach one of these adjustable metal strips to the front of any cloth mask. Whether you wear glasses and need to eliminate the fog or you simply prefer the way masks fit with a nose wire, you'll want to order these in bulk.

Here's how to create your own face mask, as recommended by the U.S. Surgeon General:

