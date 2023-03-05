16 arrested in 'March Madness' human trafficking operation
In a one-day human trafficking operation on March 1, the Lubbock Police Department's Special Operations Division made 10 felony arrests on charges of solicitation of prostitution, with one person being identified as a possible victim.
Named Operation March Madness, the operation also resulted in six people being arrested for misdemeanor prostitution, making for a total of 16 people arrested, the Lubbock police department announced on Friday. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue was also a part of the operation.
Here is the list of those who were arrested and their charges:
Benjamin Teel, 39-year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
Epifanny English, 29-year-old
Possession of control substance
Prostitution
TCIC warrant
LSO Warrant
Amanullah Kabir, 30-year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
Traivon Sanders, 27-year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
Steven Stone, 43-year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
Shawn Balderas, 23-year-old
Prostitution
William Ho-Gland, 39-year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
Christopher Gonzales, 37-year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
Sylvester Daniels, 25-year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
Poss. of C/S
LPD Warrant
Jessica McGuire, 32-year-old
Manufacture/ delivery of controlled substance
Prostitution
Nishantkumar Patel, 30-year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
Donna Pierce, 40-year-old
Poss. of C/S
Prostitution
Alejandro Mercado, 56-year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
Aaliyah Oneal, 25-year-old
Prostitution
Jason Gaitan, 50-year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
Jaden Valencia, 19 –year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
Mateo Rosiles is a journalist covering Breaking News and Trends in Lubbock and around the area. Send him news tips at mrosiles@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 16 arrested in 'March Madness' human trafficking operation