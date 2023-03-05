16 arrested in 'March Madness' human trafficking operation

Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
In a one-day human trafficking operation on March 1, the Lubbock Police Department's Special Operations Division made 10 felony arrests on charges of solicitation of prostitution, with one person being identified as a possible victim.

Named Operation March Madness, the operation also resulted in six people being arrested for misdemeanor prostitution, making for a total of 16 people arrested, the Lubbock police department announced on Friday. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue was also a part of the operation.

Here is the list of those who were arrested and their charges:

  • Benjamin Teel, 39-year-old

    • Solicitation Prostitution

  • Epifanny English, 29-year-old

    • Possession of control substance

    • Prostitution

    • TCIC warrant

    • LSO Warrant

  • Amanullah Kabir, 30-year-old

    • Solicitation Prostitution

  • Traivon Sanders, 27-year-old

    • Solicitation Prostitution

  • Steven Stone, 43-year-old

    • Solicitation Prostitution

  • Shawn Balderas, 23-year-old

    • Prostitution

  • William Ho-Gland, 39-year-old

    • Solicitation Prostitution

  • Christopher Gonzales, 37-year-old

    • Solicitation Prostitution

  • Sylvester Daniels, 25-year-old

    • Solicitation Prostitution

    • Poss. of C/S

    • LPD Warrant

  • Jessica McGuire, 32-year-old

    • Manufacture/ delivery of controlled substance

    • Prostitution

  • Nishantkumar Patel, 30-year-old

    • Solicitation Prostitution

  • Donna Pierce, 40-year-old

    • Poss. of C/S

    • Prostitution

  • Alejandro Mercado, 56-year-old

    • Solicitation Prostitution

  • Aaliyah Oneal, 25-year-old

    • Prostitution

  • Jason Gaitan, 50-year-old

    • Solicitation Prostitution

  • Jaden Valencia, 19 –year-old

    • Solicitation Prostitution

