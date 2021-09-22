16 arrested in 'Operation Routine Maintenance'

Sep. 22—An investigation by local and federal authorities into illegal drug use that began in January has now culminated in the arrest of over a dozen people and the seizure of drugs and firearms.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers with the department's Drug Task Force and the DEA initiated 36 controlled buy investigations around the Kokomo area during their 9-month drug investigation called "Operation Routine Maintenance."

Those controlled buys resulted in the seizure of around 775 grams — around 1.75 pounds — of methamphetamine, the release noted, as well as 40 felony charges against 16 people, five of whom are facing federal charges in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

Police believe that all of the 16 arrested during the investigation are residents of Howard County.

Those five individuals being indicted in federal court are Cody Long, Amy Lowe, Matthew Vance, Cynthia Ponder and Jerry Glenn, who are all facing a charge of distribution of controlled substances.

The other arrests are as follows:

—Joseph Bogue, two counts of dealing methamphetamine and a single count of dealing a scheduled III controlled substance.

—Justin Cox, one count each of possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and neglect of a dependent.

—Alisha Johnson, three counts of dealing a narcotic drug.

—Jessica Leija, three counts of dealing methamphetamine.

—Leslie Marr, three counts of dealing methamphetamine.

—Ronda Minor, one count each of possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and neglect of a dependent.

—Karra Riggins, three counts of dealing a schedule IV controlled substance.

—Shelby Shelley, three counts of dealing a schedule III controlled substance.

—Shaun Thieke, three counts of dealing methamphetamine.

—Darrell Williams, one count of dealing methamphetamine.

The release also indicated that police are planning on charging Kokomo resident Davina Wood with three counts of dealing methamphetamine, though she has not yet been arrested.

Story continues

"Operation Routine Maintenance" is the third major drug ring investigation conducted by local and federal agencies over the past few years in the city.

In 2018, the drug investigation titled "Operation Law and Order" resulted in the arrest of over 50 individuals both across the state and as far away as Georgia, with several of those individuals involved eventually being sentenced to decades behind bars.

Then, in January 2020, law enforcement also began an investigation called "Operation Almost Real," which led to the arrest of 47 individuals and the seizure of drugs, firearms, over $98,000 in cash and a bulletproof vest.

Many of those arrested during that investigation are still currently moving through the court system.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Sgt. Aaron Taarh at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.