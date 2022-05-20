16 best gifts for wine lovers, just in time for National Wine Day

Best gifts for wine lovers

Whether you’re shopping for an experienced wine enthusiast or a wine drinking novice, it’s important to find a gift for the wine lover in your life that is not only thoughtful, but something they will actually use—(and in some instances sniff, swirl and sip).

When it comes to choosing a winning wine gift, there are classic options like wine glasses, wine gadgets and of course bottles of wine to satisfy anyone’s thirst—or unique wine gifts like the best wine subscriptions, a wine making kit or even a Napa Vineyard. Just in time for National Wine Day on May 25, these are the best wine gifts for the wine connoisseur in your life that are sure to make them say, “Cheers to you!”

1. For the dedicated wine lover: A wine subscription

For the wine lover you know is in it for the long haul, a wine subscription is probably the best gift they’ll ever receive. Boxes of wine delivered monthly to their door? It doesn’t get better than that. There are wine subscription services that cater to all types of wine drinkers. Winc is one of our favorites because of its fantastic recommendations based on a personalized quiz. Firstleaf is a great choice for a newbie looking for affordable and customizable options, and Mysa, although a pricier wine club, is a favorite for those who prefer natural wines (organic grapes and less sulfites). Any of these subscriptions are sure to wow the wine lover in your life.

2. For the wine lover who likes to entertain: New wine glasses

Wine just tastes better when it's sipped from a beautiful glass. A new set of wine glasses will be greatly appreciated by any wine lover, and especially one who enjoys entertaining guests. The hand-blown crystal Tour Wine Glasses from Crate & Barrel are a beautiful, modern silhouette made of break-, chip- and scratch-resistant Tritan glass, and are dishwasher safe.

For someone with more traditional style, the Vintage Etched Wine Glasses at Williams Sonoma feature an intricate hand-cut floral motif and sculptural pedestal stem. I also love them because they look very similar to the wine glasses my cherished grandmother passed down to me.

3. For the stylish wine lover: Rose Quartz Wine Gems

The stylish wine lover you’re shopping for will gasp in delight as they open this beautiful package of Rose Quartz Wine Gems. Designed to keep wine and other cocktails cold without watering them down, the polished rose quartz spheres just need a few hours in the freezer before they can be popped into a drink to keep it cold and looking cute.

Twine Rose Quartz Wine Gems at Amazon for $24

4. For the wine lover who loves a good food pairing: Harry & David wine gift baskets

If the person your gifting can't pass up a good food pairing with their wine, then a Harry & David gift basket filled with wine and goodies is the way to go. You can choose a savory gift basket like the Artisan Appetizers Tray stuffed with salami, gourmet cheeses, crackers, nuts and two bottles of wine, or the Sweet Treat Wine Pairing Collection which is perfect for chocolate lovers and is filled with decadent, chocolatey treats and two bottles of red wine. You really can't go wrong with a wine gift basket!

5. For the wine lover who likes their vino at the perfect temperature: A wine fridge

Whether the wine connoisseur in your life is a top sommelier, or just plain picky about the temperature of their wine, a wine fridge is a splurge-worthy gift that will properly chill and store any kind of wine. Wine Enthusiast offers a 32-bottle wine fridge which proved to be the best wine fridge we tested, with features like dual temperature zones, good storage capacity and accurate temperatures.

32-Bottle Dual Zone MAX Compressor Wine Cooler at Wine Enthusiast for $499

6. For the wine lover who has trouble opening bottles: An electric wine bottle opener

Do you know someone who always struggles with a corkscrew, only to have the cork get stuck or fall apart? (I may or may not be speaking from experience.) If this sounds like a familiar scenario, then do your friend a favor and gift them a high-quality electric wine bottle opener like the Secura. This rechargeable wine bottle opener easily removes corks with a simple press of a button, comes in six color options and looks elegant on any countertop. The wine lover in your life will be thrilled to spend less time struggling and more time sipping!

Secura Electric Wine Opener at Amazon for $28

7. For the organized wine lover: A wine rack

Any wine drinker who also likes to stay organized will love a wine rack to stack and store their favorite bottles. The Bariboo wine rack is the best one we tested. The modern, wave-style wine rack can easily fit on a kitchen countertop or next to a cabinet, and can be placed vertically or horizontally. The rack holds 12 bottles, but another one can actually be stacked on top or next to it to double your storage capacity.

Bariboo wine rack at Amazon for $53

8. For the accident-prone wine lover: Wine Away Stain Remover

While there are plenty of pros when it comes to red wine, one con is that if it spills, it will likely stain. Well, the accident-prone wine drinker can swirl, sniff and sip away without worry with Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover on hand. The spray claims to work on fresh or dried stains without the use of bleach, and is also effective on coffee, juice or sauce. All you need to do is saturate the stain, let it sit for up to five minutes then blot it until the stain disappears.

Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover at Amazon for $10

9. For the wine lover who likes chilled wine: A bottle insulator

A wine bottle insulator is one of the best wine gifts for someone who likes to keep their wine chilled, or likes to entertain outdoors. The modern, sleek design of the Vinglacé Wine Bottle Insulator makes it a very stylish wine chiller for a trendy wine drinker, without sacrificing functionality: It's made of double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel to keep bottles cold for hours.

Vinglacé Wine Bottle Insulator at Amazon for $90

10. For the wine lover who might get a headache: Drop It Wine Drops

If the person you're gifting loves wine, but is prone to headaches, they will be very thankful for this thoughtful little gift. These wine drops promise to reduce sulfites and tannins (which have been known to cause headaches for some) in all types of wine. So, does it actually work? We tested the wine drops and found they did indeed reduce sulfites, and our tested did not experience any headaches after using them.

The Original Drop It Wine Drops (2-pack) at Amazon for $20

11. For the wine lover who likes their vino on the go: Corkcicle Tumblers

Whether hanging out by the pool, going to a picnic or enjoying a nice evening on the patio, Corkcicle's triple-insulated wine tumblers with a spill-resistant lid will be the cup your giftee will want to grab. I own a few of them and use them all the time. I love all of the fun, vibrant and shimmering colors they come in, the easy to grip design and how they keep my favorite Sauv Blanc cold for hours.

Corkcicle Wine Tumbler with Lid at Amazon from $24

12. For the wine lover who never finishes a bottle: A wine stopper

There’s always that person who is craving to crack open a bottle of wine, only to drink half of a glass before calling it a night. (Me, I’m that person.) Well, there’s a perfect gift for that individual and it is a shiny little wine saver. These OWO wine stoppers come in a set of three, and will keep an open bottle of wine fresh for days with its airtight, leak-proof design.

OWO Wine Bottle Stopper at Amazon for $19

13. For the wine lover ready to make their own: A wine making kit

If you're looking for a unique wine gift, a wine making kit might be the way to go. The Pinot Grigio Wine Making Kit from Uncommon Goods is an all-inclusive kit with all the ingredients and equipment needed to make a gallon of crisp, dry, Italian Pinot Grigio with a fruity taste and light floral fragrance. The difficulty level is intermediate, so just make sure the wine lover you're buying for is willing to put a little time and effort into making their own wine.

Pinot Grigio Wine Making Kit at Uncommon Goods for $65

14. For the wine gifter in a hurry: Drizly delivery service

Need a wine gift in a hurry? Order a bottle (or two) from Drizly, a popular alcohol delivery service available in most major cities in the U.S. In some locations, you can even get your booze (as well as ice, mixers and garnishes if needed), delivered in under an hour. For individual bottles, some personal favorites I'd recommend are Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, Black Girl Magic Rosé, and The Prisoner Red Blend.

Order wine at Drizly

15. For the wine lover who enjoys the outdoors: A wine carrier picnic set

What’s better than a picnic on a beautiful day? A boozy picnic! This wine carrier picnic set holds two bottles of wine, and comes with all the accessories for a perfect picnic including a bamboo cheese board, wine bottle opener, bottle stopper, two cups and napkins. Just pack the durable canvas tote with wine and cheese for the perfect picnic at a park with a friend or loved one.

Plush Picnic Wine Carrier Picnic Set at Amazon for $35

16. For the wine lover ready to take their passion to the next level: Own a Napa Vineyard

Is the wine enthusiast in your life like, really enthusiastic about wine? If so, you can actually gift them their very own vineyard in Napa (the heart of wine country in California) with this unique Groupon gift. The one year package includes hands-on lessons on how to prune and harvest grapes, invitations to annual parties and vineyard owners can even tend to their own vines. While away, they will have access to a live webcam view to watch their precious grapes grow.

Own a Napa Vineyard at Groupon for $119

