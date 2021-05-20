16 of the best items to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi has begun prepping its shelves for May. Aldi

Aldi has stocked up on great items to help you celebrate the May holidays and weather.

You can snag a Mother's Day tulip bouquet or mason-jar succulent for under $5.

The vegan dumplings and pretzel-crust pizzas make weeknight dinners easy.

Grab liveGfree's gluten-free donuts for an easy snack or dessert.

You can find the chocolate-frosted and glazed varieties at Aldi. Aldi

Shoppers who follow a gluten-free diet can enjoy a pack of donuts that caters to their needs.

Aldi is stocking up on liveGfree's chocolate-frosted and glazed donuts the first week of May, and each box costs $4.49.

Utopia Market's quinoa puffs can make snack time more exciting.

Each bag of Utopia Market's quinoa puffs sells for about $2. Aldi

If you're in a snack rut, you can snag a bag of these wholesome quinoa puffs in unique flavor combinations like African curry or yogurt cucumber.

Each bag costs $1.99.

Bake Shop's seven-layer bars make serving delicious dessert easier than ever.

These seven-layer bars come from Aldi's bakery. Aldi

The weather is finally starting to heat up, but that means turning on the oven to make baked goods is less likely to happen.

Luckily, these seven-layer bars taste homemade without the effort, and each container sells for just $3.99.

Specially Selected's crème brûlée is a versatile dessert.

Each box of Specially Selected's crème brûlée comes with two desserts. Aldi

Whether you have a date night planned or want to deliver a special treat for Mother's Day, this option makes it easier than ever to enjoy this upscale dessert without breaking the bank.

Each box of two costs $4.99.

Aldi is stocking up on My/Mochi ice cream in assorted flavors.

You can choose from flavors like s'mores, cookies and cream, and banana-chocolate cream. Aldi

Starting May 12, Aldi customers can pick up mochi ice cream in a variety of flavors like s'mores, cookies and cream, and banana-chocolate cream.

This refreshing treat comes in a box of six that sells for $4.88.

Take a picnic lunch with Little Salad Bar's pasta.

Each pasta salad comes ready to eat. Aldi

Perfect for a quick weekday lunch or to pack for a sunny picnic, these pasta salads come in fresh flavors like rotini with red and green peppers and Caprese.

Each 25-ounce grab-and-go container costs $4.99.

Get the vitamins and nutrients you need with VitaLife's refreshing cold-pressed juices.

Each bottle of VitaLife's cold-pressed juice costs under $3. Aldi

With temperatures on the rise, spring's the perfect time to enjoy fresh, cold-pressed juice.

Stay hydrated on a budget with these VitaLife juices — available in flavors like Mega Roots and Pick Me Up Green— for $2.89 a bottle.

Give your usual salad a tasty makeover with Briannas' dressings.

You can find the poppy-seed or cilantro-lime varieties at Aldi this month. Aldi

Salad season is here, and toppings and dressings can make all the difference.

Coming in both poppy-seed and cilantro-lime varieties, Briannas' dressings cost $2.99 per bottle and highlight vibrant, seasonal flavors to elevate your lunch.

You'll want to dip everything in Park Street Deli's spicy fruit salsas.

You can find flavors like raspberry Chipotle and pineapple habanero at Aldi. Aldi

Fruit is a great way to mix up traditional salsa, so Aldi is offering a variety of sweet-and-spicy options, like raspberry Chipotle and pineapple habanero, starting May 19.

Each container costs $2.49.

This two-bite patriotic brownie platter is perfect for Memorial Day.

These brownies are perfect for a festive barbecue. Aldi

This platter of red, white, and blue brownie bites will likely be a hit on Memorial Day weekend.

Grab a container for $4.99.

Earth Grown's vegan dumplings make it easy to celebrate meatless Mondays.

These dumplings make for an easy vegan dinner. Aldi

Plant-based foodies will likely love this quick, flavorful meal option.

The vegan tofu-and-vegetable or Thai-basil dumplings sell for $3.99 per box.

You won't want to miss Mama Cozzi's pretzel-crust pizzas.

Each box of pizza costs under $5. Aldi

Topped with hot-honey pepperoni or chicken, Mama Cozzi's unique take on pizza is an easy way to spice up your weeknight dinners on a budget.

Try both flavors for just $4.99 each.

Celebrate the warm weather and sunshine with Moiselle Couture Collection's sangria.

You can snag red or white sangria at Aldi. Aldi

The days are longer, so you can enjoy warm evenings with a glass of Moiselle Couture Collection's sangria — available in red or white — for $4.99 a bottle.

For a special touch, you can add the wine to a pitcher with fresh, seasonal fruit.

You can snag a 10-stem tulip bouquet for Mother's Day.

This bouquet would make a great and affordable gift. Aldi

If you're planning on gifting your mom a bouquet of fresh flowers, Aldi has you covered with this 10-stem bundle of tulips in a variety of spring colors.

These bouquets are available starting May 5 and cost $4.89.

These mason-jar succulents are another sweet gift idea for moms who lack a green thumb.

Each succulent comes in a chic mason-jar pot. Aldi

For a lower-maintenance plant gift, consider these succulents, which come in cute, farmhouse-chic jars.

Each potted plant sells for $3.99.

Sustainably sip refreshing drinks this summer with Crofton's reusable straws.

Crofton's reusable straws also come with a cleaning brush. Aldi

As summer approaches, so does the season of ice-cold teas, juices, and milkshakes, which you can enjoy with reusable straws instead of disposable, plastic ones.

Snag an entire pack at Aldi for $3.99.

