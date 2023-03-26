In this article, we will take a look at the 16 best mattress brands in the US. If you want to see more brands in this selection, go to the 5 Best Mattress Brands In The US.

According to research published by Prescient and Strategic (P&S) Intelligence, the US mattress industry generated an annual revenue of $16.72 billion in 2020 and is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% in the next decade to reach annual revenue of $26.79 billion. As per the market forecasts for the period of 2021-2030, the memory foam mattress category is anticipated to observe the highest growth rate among all mattress types in the US. The growth can be attributed to increased consumer awareness of the importance of health and the benefits of memory foam mattresses, such as relieving body stress and muscle pain. Meanwhile, the residential end-use category is predicted to experience faster growth than other end-use categories, mainly because homeowners are replacing their mattresses every 6-8 years. The higher replacement is leading to increased demand for mattresses in the US, as per the data provided by the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA). Due to its rising urbanization rate and potential for market expansion, the southern region of the United States held the highest share of the mattress market in 2020.

Consumer Trends and Preferences

One of the rising trends in the US mattress market is customized mattresses. Popular companies like Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) offer clients the option to customize the thickness and size of their mattresses according to their preferences. As each individual has varying body types, customization allows superior support by taking into account the differences in height and weight. Furthermore, many standard-sized mattresses may not fit well into made-to-order beds, which again leads to higher demand for bespoke mattresses. In addition, the prevalence of bone and posture-related issues like osteoporosis, arthritis, and osteomyelitis is on the rise, particularly among the ageing population, which is contributing to the growth of the mattress market. The market is also being supported by the increasing availability of e-commerce platforms, which allow customers to purchase mattresses conveniently from their homes.

Some of the leading mattress companies include Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX), Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL), and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR). During the Q4 2022 earnings call, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CEO Scott Thompson highlighted the importance of an omnichannel distribution strategy for the company’s products, which comprises 26,000 third-party retail doors. He said that the omnichannel distribution strategy “ensures that consumers can easily find and experience our products in person.” Thompson also shared that the company expanded its retail presence by adding 50 new retail stores in 2022 and now has a total portfolio of over 700 brick-and-mortar stores globally.

16 Best Mattress Brands In The US

ty-carlson-I8kTKM17Ktc-unsplash

Our Methodology

To identify the 16 best mattress brands in the US, we conducted extensive research through various industry publications, consumer review websites, and manufacturer websites. We concentrated on companies that provide a wide selection of mattresses, accommodating various sleep needs and price levels. To finalize our rankings, we went with a consensus opinion-based rankings approach and took into account aspects like overall consumer satisfaction, comfort, support, and durability offered by the mattresses and then researched from prominent sources such as the Consumer Mattress Report, US News, Sleep Foundation, Reddit threads, New York Times, Sleep Foundation, Refinery29, and Forbes to collate information. These brands have been ranked in ascending order of the number of recommendations received by each one of them across these sources. We have also discussed the most popular mattress offering of each of these brands. The list includes almost all the categories of mattresses ranging from innerspring, memory foam, latex, and hybrid.

Best Mattress Brands In The US

16. Loom & Leaf

Number of Recommendations: 3

Loom & Leaf Memory Foam Mattress is a luxury mattress brand that is sold exclusively online. The brand is owned by Saatva, which also owns other high-quality mattress brands. Loom & Leaf Memory Foam mattresses are made with high-density memory foam, which is known for its ability to contour the body and provide pressure relief. The foam is also infused with a cooling gel that helps to dissipate heat and keep the sleeper comfortable throughout the night. The unique feature of Loom & Leaf mattresses is their multi-layered construction. The top layer is a quilted covering made of organic cotton and foam, while the middle layers are made of different densities of memory foam for optimal support and comfort.

15. Zinus, Inc.

Number of Recommendations: 3

Zinus is an e-commerce furniture and mattress company. Starting in Seoul, the company has now spread its operations to 10 countries worldwide and has plans to expand further. The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is a popular mattress in Zinus, Inc.’s portfolio. The mattress features a unique combination of memory foam and green tea extract. The memory foam used in the mattress is designed to conform to the shape of your body, providing personalized support and pressure relief. The green tea extract is used as a natural deodorizer, which helps to keep the mattress smelling fresh and clean over time. One of the key benefits of the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is its affordability. Compared to other memory foam mattresses on the market, it is relatively inexpensive, making it a great choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

14. Casper Sleep Inc.

Number of Recommendations: 3

Casper Sleep Inc. is a global manufacturer of home furnishing products specializing in designing, producing, and marketing a variety of mattresses, pillows and bed frames for customers worldwide. The brand’s most famous offering is the Casper Original Hybrid Mattress which combines the comfort of memory foam with the support of pocketed coils. The mattress is designed to provide a balanced feel that is both comfortable and supportive. The top layer of the mattress is made with Casper’s signature foam, which is designed to provide pressure relief. The second layer is made of high-density memory foam, which provides additional support and cushioning. The third layer is made of pocketed coils, which help to distribute weight evenly and prevent motion transfer.

13. Nolah Sleep

Number of Recommendations: 3

Daniel Galle and Anna Hjoellund, two award-winning sleep experts and serial entrepreneurs, founded Nolah Sleep with the aim of improving the wellness of Americans by prioritizing good sleep. On February 14, 2023, 3Z Brands (“3Z”), manufacturer, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer retailer of high-quality sleep products, revealed that it had acquired Nolah Sleep.

Nolah Original 10” Mattress is a popular offering of Nolah Sleep. The mattress provides a comfortable and supportive sleep surface. The mattress features a unique foam technology called AirFoam, which is designed to provide support while also keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. The foam is designed to be more durable and long-lasting than traditional memory foam. The Nolah Original 10” mattress features a supportive base layer that provides a sturdy foundation for the mattress. The mattress is also designed to be responsive, which means that it will adapt to your body as you move throughout the night.

12. DreamCloud

Number of Recommendations: 3

DreamCloud is a high-end hybrid mattress brand that utilizes top-quality materials and expert craftsmanship to provide customers with a luxurious sleep experience. The brand’s DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress is designed to provide a comfortable sleep experience with a medium-firm feel that is suitable for a wide range of sleep preferences. The mattress is made with multiple layers of foam, including gel-infused memory foam, high-density foam, and a quilted Euro top layer for added comfort. The innerspring coils are individually wrapped and designed to contour your body, providing support where you need it the most. The DreamCloud mattress also has a reinforced edge support system that provides additional stability and prevents sagging, even when you sit or sleep near the edge of the bed.

11. Allswell Supreme

Number of Recommendations: 3

Allswell, a brand that specializes in affordable home goods, is owned by Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT). The Allswell Supreme is a hybrid mattress that combines the support of innerspring coils with the comfort of foam layers. It is designed to provide a medium-firm feel, which is ideal for a wide range of body types. The mattress is made with several layers of foam, including a quilted top layer, cooling gel-infused memory foam, and high-density foam. The innerspring coils are individually wrapped, providing a responsive and supportive feel that helps reduce motion transfer. It is one of the most affordable options on our list of the 15 best mattress brands in the US. The company also offers a 100-night trial period and a 10-year limited warranty.

10. Tempur-Pedic

Number of Recommendations: 3

Tempur-Pedic, a popular American mattress brand, which is now a part of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX), produces and distributes a range of sleep products. In order to accommodate individual needs, the company offers a variety of mattress models, including all-foam and hybrid alternatives, with varying degrees of support. The company’s popular Tempur-Adapt (Medium Hybrid) mattress features ample memory foam that conforms to the contours of your body, while over 1,000 coils provide a durable, medium-firm feel and excellent edge support.

9. Nectar Sleep

Number of Recommendations: 4

NectarSleep operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Resident, a house of brands that offer customers superior choices for their everyday home goods. The brand’s popular Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is made entirely of memory foam. It is designed to provide a comfortable and supportive sleep surface that contours to your body’s shape, relieving pressure points and reducing motion transfer. One of the standout features of the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is its long trial period and warranty. Nectar Sleep offers a 365-night trial period, which is longer than most other mattress companies, and a lifetime warranty, which speaks to the company’s confidence in its product.

8. Avocado Green Brands

Number of Recommendations: 4

Avocado Green Brands is known for its Avocado Green Mattress, a luxury hybrid mattress made with natural and organic materials. The mattress is designed to provide a comfortable and supportive sleep surface that promotes healthy sleep and aligns the spine. The natural materials used in the construction of the mattress provide a hypoallergenic and eco-friendly sleeping environment, making it a great option for people who have allergies or are concerned about the environmental impact of their purchases. The mattress is also designed to reduce motion transfer, making it a good option for couples or anyone who shares a bed with a restless sleeper.

7. Layla Sleep

Number of Recommendations: 4

Layla Sleep is a mattress and bedding accessories company offering a variety of products. The Layla Hybrid Mattress is one of the popular offerings in Layla Sleep’s portfolio. The mattress makes use of both foam layers and pocketed coils in its construction. It has the key feature of offering dual-sided firmness. One side is medium-soft, while the other side is firm. This means that you can flip the mattress over to find the firmness level that works best for you. The Layla Hybrid Mattress also features copper-infused foam, which has natural antimicrobial properties and can help keep the mattress fresh and clean. Additionally, the mattress has a gel-infused memory foam layer to help dissipate heat and keep you cool while sleeping.

6. Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Number of Recommendations: 4

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) is a Lehi, Utah-based company that specializes in the production of mattresses, as well as pillows, seat cushions, and platform bases.

Purple Hybrid Premier 4 Mattress is a popular offering by the company. The mattress has Hyper-Elastic Polymer Smart Comfort Grid. This layer is made of a proprietary material that is designed to be both supportive and pressure-relieving. It is arranged in a grid pattern that allows it to contour to your body and provide customized support. The Purple Hybrid Premier 4 Mattress also features a layer of high-density foam, which helps to absorb motion transfer.

Here’s what Wasatch Global Investors said about Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Among consumer-products companies, we bought another name that we had held in the past—Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL). The company produces and markets mattresses, pillows, sheets, other bedding products and cushions. Purple’s injection-molded GelFlex Grid is made from a proprietary polymer and provides cushioned comfort while maintaining support. After experiencing some business-development challenges a few years ago, we think Purple is now well-positioned to take market share in a growing industry. What adds to our confidence is that the company’s new CEO is experienced in building excellent management teams, reducing costs and partnering with top-notch retailers.”

In addition to Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL), Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX), Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, and Helix Sleep are also some of the best mattress brands in the US.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Mattress Brands In The US. Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 16 Best Mattress Brands In The US is originally published on Insider Monkey.