In this piece, we will take a look at the 16 biggest hardware companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Hardware Companies in the World.

The home improvement, or hardware market, is a simple industry. Companies sell a variety of furnishings such as doors, tables, kitchenware, locks, handles and more through retailers and consumers who either own their homes or have rented them out make the purchases over time due to regular wear and tear. Since the sector is tied directly to housing, its value also lies in the billions of dollars with a rather stable market that remains relatively insulated from economic downturns when compared to high growth industries such as consumer technology.

A research report from BlueWeave Consulting and Research estimates that the home improvement market was worth $337 billion in 2021, and it will grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% to sit at $514 billion by the end of 2028. Growth in the sector will be fueled by rising incomes and living standards all over the globe, especially as more individuals move to cities and/or start owning properties. Out of the various subsegments in the home improvement market, such as interior and exterior improvements, disaster repairs, and room additions, the exterior improvement segment is the largest component of the hardware industry since a property's exterior is the one that is exposed the most to harsh outdoor environments. North American and European countries are the largest players in the home improvement market, as their high disposable income allows consumers to make larger and more expensive purchases.

Another report, this time from Brand Essence Research, shares that the global home improvement sector was worth a whopping $798 billion in 2021, and from then until 2028 it will grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to sit at an estimated $1 billion - making it one of the most lucrative industries in the world. This research firm segregates the market into spending from generations, as it estimates that Baby Boomers will account for 56% of all the spending in 2025, which is unsurprising since the costs of buying a home have increased meteorically which has made it even harder for Generation X and Millennials to buy their own homes.

Some top hardware companies on our list are The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), The Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

jelleke-vanooteghem-MohB4LCIPyM-unsplash

Our Methodology

The hardware industry is divided primarily into two subsegments as far as the end consumer is concerned. These are the retailers who sell hardware products and the companies that supply them. We have covered the largest players in both these industries, with roughly one third of the firms being the suppliers. While the list is ranked through market capitalization, large players that are private have also been mentioned.

Biggest Hardware Companies in the World

16. Lansing Building Products

Market Capitalization as of December 18, 2022: N/A

Lansing Building Products is an American home improvement company that traces its roots back to 1947. It is one of the largest hardware companies in America as well, as despite being a family owned and private business, the firm raked in more than $500 million in revenue in 2017. Lansing Building Products sells a wide variety of products such as doors, columns, roofing, windows, deckings, house wraps, patios, and railings. The firm also bought another large hardware company, Harvey Distribution, in 2020.

Lansing Building Products joins The Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in our list of the world's biggest hardware companies.

15. Kohler Co.

Market Capitalization as of December 18, 2022: N/A

Kohler Co. is perhaps one of the oldest hardware companies in the world. Set up in 1873, the company's plumbing products are renowned globally for their aesthetics and quality. In addition to bathroom products such as bidets, toilets, urinals, showers, and bathtubs, the company also sells tiles, furniture, and cabinetry. A newer edition to the Kohler portfolio are connected bathtubs, shower heads, toilets, and mirrors. Connected to the cloud, these feature voice assistant control - so that you can tell your shower just how hot the water is.

14. Italtile Limited (JSE:ITE.JO)

Market Capitalization as of December 18, 2022: $960 million (1ZAR = 0.058USD)

Italtile Limited (JSE:ITE.JO) is a South African firm that is headquartered in Bryanston, South Africa. It sells several hardware products such as tiles, flooring, bathroom products, brassware, paint, adhesives, and grout. The firm's shares have not performed well on the market this year, as recessionary and inflationary headwinds plaguing global economies have also made their mark on Italtile Limited (JSE:ITE.JO). The shares are down 18% year to date, as the firm's 2 billion ZAR revenue in June 2022 marked a 2% annual drop.

13. Fiskars Oyj Abp (HEL:FSKRS.HE)

Market Capitalization as of December 18, 2022: $1.30 billion (1EUR = 1.06 USD)

Fiskars Oyj Abp (HEL:FSKRS.HE) is a Finnish company that is perhaps one of the oldest firms in the world. It was set up in the 17th century, in 1649, and is currently headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. Fiskars Oyj Abp (HEL:FSKRS.HE) is an all out hardware company, that has close to fifteen different brands that sell products such as knives, cookware, cutlery, porcelain, garden hoses, faucets, and homeware products all over Europe in countries including the United Kingdom, Slovenia, Ireland, and Denmark.

Market Capitalization as of December 18, 2022: $1.33 billion

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) is an American home furnishings company that is headquartered in Boston, Ohio. It sells beds, headboards, dressers, tables, lighting, fire pits, candles, vases, and other products for both internal and external use. Additionally, Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) also serves its customers by providing them with designers, and the ability to place orders online.

Insider Monkey's Q3 2022 survey of 920 hedge funds revealed that 13 had bought Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)'s shares.

Out of these, Jeff Osher's No Street Capital is Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)'s largest shareholder through an $11 million stake that comes via 1.6 million shares.

11. HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (XHAM:HBM.HM)

Market Capitalization as of December 18, 2022: $1.8 billion (1EUR = 1.06 USD)

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (XHAM:HBM.HM) is a German hardware retailer that was set up in 1977 and is headquartered in Bornheim. The firm has hundreds of stores all over Europe, with the majority of these located in its home country. It sells both indoor and outdoor products, such as those involving garden, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and electronic use. Additionally, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (XHAM:HBM.HM) also provides smart appliances such as lights and thermostats.

10. Siam Global House Public Company Limited (BKK:GLOBAL-R.BK)

Market Capitalization as of December 18, 2022: $2.92 billion (1THB = 0.029USD)

Siam Global House Public Company Limited (BKK:GLOBAL-R.BK) is a Thai company that is headquartered in Mueang, Roi Et, Thailand. It sells a variety of hardware products such as tanks, doors, windows, nails, tiles, ceramic products, pipes, and gardening products. It operates warehouse stores under the brand Global House, and was set up in 1995. The firm has a massive 130,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) in its warehouses, which are as large as 32,000 square meters.

9. PT Klinko Karya Imaji Tbk (IDX:KLIN.JK)

Market Capitalization as of December 18, 2022: $3 billion

PT Klinko Karya Imaji Tbk (IDX:KLIN.JK) is an Indonesian company that is headquartered in Gresik, Indonesia. The firm focuses its efforts on selling cleaning products such as mops, baguette mops, towels, and doormats. The firm is unique in the sense that it uses purely recycled materials for its products. 80% of PT Klinko Karya Imaji Tbk (IDX:KLIN.JK)'s raw materials come from recycled textile waste. The firm does not use coloring for its products either as it uses waste raw materials that have already been colored.

8. Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF.L)

Market Capitalization as of December 18, 2022: $5.38 billion (1GBP = 1.22USD)

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF.L) is a British home improvement products supplier that operates in its home country, Europe, and all over the globe. The firm has more than 1,500 stores under various different brands. This network is also made up of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF.L) subsidiaries, which operate in Turkey, Ireland, Spain, and Portugal amongst other countries. Some products that it sells through its own brands as well include tools, garden ware, and home furnishings.

7. Home Product Center Public Company Limited (BKK:HMPRO-R.BK)

Market Capitalization as of December 18, 2022: $5.79 billion

The Home Product Center Public Company Limited (BKK:HMPRO-R.BK) is a Thai firm that is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand. The firm is a home improvement products retailer, that operates close to a hundred stores in its home country with more than 50,000 SKUs under its belt. Home Product Center Public Company Limited (BKK:HMPRO-R.BK) brought in 60.6 billion Thai Baht in revenue in 2021, and as part of its September 2022 quarter, it grew revenue by 20% annually as a Thai coronavirus recovery countered the negative effects of the flood season that often leads to low foot traffic at Home Product Center Public Company Limited (BKK:HMPRO-R.BK)'s stores.

6. Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)

Market Capitalization as of December 18, 2022: $25.99 billion

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) is a British plumbing and heating products company that was set up in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, England. The firm has close to 2,000 branches in the U.S. and Canada. Its products include wastewater products, pipes, heating equipment, appliances, valves, fittings, and ventilation equipment. Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) was initially a sheep shearing equipment manufacturer, and its American operations see the firm distribute over a million products from 37,000 suppliers.

Insider Monkey's Q3 2022 survey covering 920 hedge funds revealed that 42 had bought a stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG).

Out of these, Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)'s largest investor is Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley's Polar Capital which owns 217,633 shares that are worth $3.3 billion.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), The Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG), and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) are some of the biggest hardware companies in the world.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Biggest Hardware Companies in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 16 Biggest Hardware Companies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.