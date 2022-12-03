The In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 biggest mining companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 biggest mining companies in the world.

The mining industry is easily one of the most important sectors in the global economy and was worth around $1.84 trillion in 2021 while growing to $2.06 trillion in 2022. This is a stunning increase at a CAGR of 12% and the industry is expected to continue growing at an even more exceptional CAGR of 12.9% and will cross $3.36 trillion by 2026.

2022 has been a bumper year for the mining industry as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Since these two countries are major producers of several metals such as copper, iron and nickel while also being involved in other raw materials extraction such as of palladium, neon and platinum. When the war started, the supply of these metals was affected which led to an increase in prices. Prices also soared amid the West's sanctions on Russia. For example, palladium was being traded at $2,700 in February 2022, which showed an 80% increase in prices in a period of just two months.

16 biggest mining companies in the world

According to KPMG, this is the first time in 12 years that commodities risk isn't the highest risk being faced by the mining industry. ESG is now the biggest risk the industry faces. Environmental risks and regulations are now dominating the mining industry, which is interesting considering how resistant to change the industry has been.

The biggest mining companies in the world are from different parts of the world, due to diverse operations. The combined revenues of these companies are well in excess of $900 billion. To determine the largest mining companies, we considered them based on their market cap, revenue, profits and assets. We then assigned 30% weightage to the first three criteria and 10% to the latter. All statistics are taken from Yahoo Finance, and converted to USD, where required.

16. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Total market cap of the company as of 27th November 2022 (in millions): 31,962

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 3,328

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 124

Total assets of the company (in millions): 10,974

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is an American mining company headquartered in North Carolina. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is known for being the biggest provider of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, a fast-growing industry. Currently, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is one of three companies which produce more than half of the global lithium supply.

15. Maaden

Total market cap of the company as of 27th November 2022 (in millions): 42,500

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 7,123

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 1,391

Total assets of the company (in millions): 27,500

Maaden is a state-owned Saudi company which was formed in 1997.

14. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)

Total market cap of the company as of 27th November 2022 (in millions): 28,414

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 11,985

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 2,022

Total assets of the company (in millions): 46,890

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is a Canadian mining company which currently has operations in around 13 countries. In 2019, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) produced around 5.5 million ounces of gold. Currently, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has more than 18,000 employees.

13. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Total market cap of the company as of 27th November 2022 (in millions): 36,393

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 12,222

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 1,166

Total assets of the company (in millions): 40,564

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is the biggest gold mining company in the world. Headquartered in Colorado, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) owns gold mines in several states including Colorado and Nevada in addition to operations in several other companies.

12. Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited

Total market cap of the company as of 27th November 2022 (in millions): 23,113

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 21,185

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 2,291

Total assets of the company (in millions): 36,087

One of the biggest mining companies in China, Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited is a state-owned company.

11. Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd

Total market cap of the company as of 27th November 2022 (in millions): 27,810

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 21,223

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 2,947

Total assets of the company (in millions): 25,842

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd is one of the biggest coal companies in China.

10. Zijin Mining Group Company Limited

Total market cap of the company as of 27th November 2022 (in millions): 38,596

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 31,376

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 2,185

Total assets of the company (in millions): 29,075

The largest mining company in China, Zijin Mining has been criticized for causing air pollution in Serbia and its high carbon footprint.

9. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Total market cap of the company as of 27th November 2022 (in millions): 70,857

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 10,074

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 4,148

Total assets of the company (in millions): 16,532

The largest mining company in Brazil, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is the biggest producer of nickel and iron ore in the world. Further, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is also engaged in the production of copper, potash, ferroalloys, copper and manganese.

8. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Total market cap of the company as of 27th November 2022 (in millions): 45,450

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 10,934

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 3,397

Total assets of the company (in millions): 128,298

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is the largest mining company in Mexico. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is considered to be among the biggest producers of silver, zinc and molybdenum with the majority of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) being owned by Grupo Mexico. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has mines in Mexico and Peru.

7. Fortescue Metals Group Limited

Total market cap of the company as of 27th November 2022 (in millions): 39,369

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 17,312

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 6,197

Total assets of the company (in millions): 28,375

Many of the biggest mining companies in the world are from Australia, including Fortescue Metals Group Limited. It is considered to be the fourth-biggest iron ore producer in the world.

6. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Total market cap of the company as of 27th November 2022 (in millions): 42,842

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 27,712

Total revenue of the company (in millions): 3,153

Total assets of the company (in millions): 49,954

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is a fertilizer and mining company which is the biggest producer of potash in the world. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has operations in several countries including Australia and currently has around 24,000 employees. In May 2018, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced that it'd sell a 24% stake in Sociedad Química y Minera, a Chilean company, for $4.1 billion.

