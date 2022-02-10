16 Bad Bosses Who Got Roasted So Bad By Employees They Should Never Be A Boss Again

1. On raises:

Between a friend and his manager at a small packing plant. from antiwork

2.On diapers:

charming-tothelast.tumblr.com
3.On coming in:

Twitter: @knownaswill
4. On tests:

Felt Sick so Tested for Covid… Boss responds with this. from antiwork

5. On workdays:

CEO problems from MurderedByWords

6. On probabtion:

my boss thinks i should skip seeing my probation officer and go to jail so he can have a day off. cause my labor is more important than my freedom. this happened like 20 minutes ago lmaooo. from LateStageCapitalism

7. On victims:

Who is the boss now? from facepalm

8. On covering:

"YOU ARE REPLACEABLE" "okay, then I quit" "NO, NOT LIKE THAT" from facepalm

9. On emergencies:

Linda waited for her opportunity to shoot the same sentence back to her boss, karma ! from antiwork

10. On freelance work:

Being an independent contractor sucks for a lot of reasons but... from MurderedByWords

11. On midnight requests:

My buddy's boss last night. Good for him but I wouldn't have answered. from antiwork

12. On reviews:

Quit my job last night, it was nice to be home to make the kids breakfast and take them to school today! Off to hunt for a new opportunity, wish me luck :) from antiwork

13. On holidays:

Never told a boss off like this. And it felt amazing. from antiwork

14. On helping:

My old boss fired me because I was sick then their business went under and she actually sent me a go fund me type thing to donate to the business from ChoosingBeggars

15. On discipline:

I encouraged my cousin to quit her job and she finally stood up for herself!! from antiwork

16.And on bartending:

reddit.com
