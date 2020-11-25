16 Business Coaches to Know in 2021

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business coaches have become an essential part of growth for business moguls. Check out this list of coaches to watch in 2021 from Pagne PR.

Alex Tacket

Alex Tacket built her business on the idea that there is a coach for whatever stage your business is in. Her favorite part of her job? "I just love when a woman sees how powerful she is."

Andrea Conway

Andrea works with brands to drive profit and build customer-focused strategies."I'd love to help women provide for themselves, giving them the opportunity to have it all. Whatever they dream or aspire to is what they can have."

Becky Feigin

A social media expert who turned her passion for connection into a business. What drives Becky? "As a coach, my passion lies in helping new coaches really hone in on their area of expertise."

Chloe Gillette

Chloe strives to help entrepreneurs gain confidence on social media so they can turn their platforms into a profitable powerhouse. "Any time that you have a goal, just do it. I define success by seeing my clients succeed."

Harriette Schumacher

As CEO of Big Leap Leadership Inc, Harriette builds leadership models and coaches executives. "I'm dedicated to bringing my tenacity, honesty, and compassion to help other leaders and their organizations thrive."

Jazzie Craig

After creating her own empire, Jazzie began helping professionals build their brands. "Now more than ever it's important to have a strong virtual presence and I would say getting a business coach is the difference between success or failure online."

Jen Szpigiel

Jen is the Founder of Becoming Iconic Inc. She uses her expertise to help online entrepreneurs grow profitable businesses. "The impact I crave is seeing women give themselves permission to do all things and be courageous enough to go after that."

Kinsey Machos

Kinsey is a marketing and branding ninja. She helps clients build their influence and income by maximizing their visibility online. "Getting a business coach can feel like a big decision, but there's no losing when you make the leap to live the life you love."

Lauren Boniface

Lauren has been the digital strategy lead to hundreds of global brand campaigns, helping clients attract more sales. Her mission? "I want to help creative entrepreneurs not just survive, but thrive while creating an impact."

Marsha Vanwynsberghe

Through her expertise, Marsha teaches the power of Radical Responsibility and Owning Your Choices. She empowers women to be conscious leaders. Her advice? "Trying to figure something out alone will get you nowhere. Find the right mentor."

Melissa Fino

Melissa's programs offer a non-judgmental space to be seen, heard, and supported. What drives her? "Seeing the expression when clients have their first big win. My mission in life is to empower over 1 million women to push past their fears."

Monica Monfre

Monica developed a framework for multi-passionate entrepreneurs who want to focus on growing a soul-centered business while making room for fun. "I want to help women discover things they always thought about but didn't think they had the capacity to do."

Olamide Michelle Imoukhuede

Olamide Michelle is a Business Lawyer and Brand Strategist for female entrepreneurs, offering business services and high-level resources. Her passion? "I love seeing the transformation, watching women go from lost to boss."

Shoana Cachelle

Shoana is an entrepreneur and speaker that has dedicated her efforts toward women's empowerment and gender equality for more than 15 years. Her advice? "Just do it. What's stopping you? If it's fear, let's breakthrough that!"

Tania Torres

Tania uses her passion to empower and elevate women to be the best version of themselves. Her favorite part of her job? "Seeing a woman's dream become a reality. I want to be the coach that's going to guide them to success."

Terrie Chantel

Terrie is the founder of Pajama CEO, a firm that caters to entrepreneurs who are building their empire from home. "I love helping people achieve major mindset shifts that change their lives forever. I can give the strategy but if they haven't had a necessary internal shift, they will not have the external shift."

Media Contact

Jill Austin

jill@pagnepr.com

Related Links

Pagne PR

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/16-business-coaches-to-know-in-2021-301180623.html

SOURCE Pagne PR

Latest Stories

  • Fauci warns of 'stunning number of deaths' from coronavirus

    The nation is entering “a very vulnerable period” that could see the number of coronavirus deaths rise rapidly, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in conversation with Yahoo News on Monday.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Penguin Random House to buy Simon & Schuster in deal that 'would create a publishing behemoth'

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Early Black Friday Sales

    You don't have to wait until #smallbusinesssaturday to shop smallOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 55-year sentence affirmed for 15-year-old MS-13 gang killer

    An appeals court affirmed a 55-year prison term Tuesday for a member of the MS-13 gang who organized the killings of four teenagers in a Long Island park when he was 15 — but it also expressed regret that the end of parole for federal prisoners means he won't have incentive to reform. A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the prosecution of Josue Portillo, now 19, is a “classic illustration of the unfortunate consequences” of a decision by Congress that eliminated parole for federal prisoners sentenced in or after 1987.

  • Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Legal Team ‘Promised Blockbuster Stuff and Then Nothing Happened’

    Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday criticized President Trump’s legal team over their chaotic press conference last week that failed to provide any evidence to back up their claims that the 2020 election was rigged.“You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” Limbaugh said during his show on Monday. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got…I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”He added, “If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”He also questioned the role of lawyer Sidney Powell, who was present at the press conference but has since cut ties with Trump’s legal team.Though Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said Powell is “not a member of the Trump legal team” or a personal lawyer to the president, Limbaugh argued it’s a “tough thing to deny she was ever part of it because they introduced her as part of it."“She was at that press conference last week,” he said.During the press conference on Thursday, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a "national conspiracy" to steal the election for President-elect Joe Biden, though he said he could not yet release any evidence as the judges presiding over the campaign's lawsuit might object and because his witnesses might face retribution if their names became public. He said he had “at least ten” witnesses ready to describe instances of voter fraud, he couldn’t reveal them publicly because “they don’t want to be harassed.”

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • CEOs at chains like McDonald's and Waffle House stop fighting a $15 minimum wage — but say it could mean higher menu prices for customers

    For years, chains have been battling against a federal minimum wage hike. Now, in 2020, some are giving up the fight.

  • Biden says with his election, world leaders know 'America's back' and 'at the head of the table once again'

    President-elect Joe Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt on Tuesday that after the General Services Administration notified him on Monday that the official transition can begin, the Trump administration has been in touch."And I must say the outreach has been sincere -- it has not been begrudging so far and I don't expect it to be," Biden added.Biden told Holt that national security officials "immediately" contacted members of his team, and they are "already working out my ability to get presidential daily briefs, we're already working out meeting with the COVID team in the White House and how to not only distribute but get from a vaccine being distributed to a person able to get vaccinated, so I think we're gonna not be so far behind the curve as we thought might be in the past."When asked what his message is, Biden responded, "America's back. We're at the head of the table once again. I've spoken to over 20 world leaders, and they all are literally really pleased and somewhat excited America's going to reassert its role in the world and be a coalition builder." He also made it clear Americans shouldn't expect "a third Obama term," because "we face a totally different world than we faced in the Obama-Biden administration. President Trump has changed the landscape. It's become America first. It's been America alone." More stories from theweek.com Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Penguin Random House to buy Simon & Schuster in deal that 'would create a publishing behemoth'

  • Obama Claims Evangelical Latinos Disregarded Trump’s Racism Because of Views on ‘Abortion,’ ‘Gay Marriage’

    Former President Obama claimed on Wednesday that evangelical Latino voters chose President Trump over Joe Biden because Trump backs their views on abortion and gay marriage.While Trump lost the 2020 election, he gained support among Latino voters according to exit polls and voting data in counties with large Hispanic populations. For example, in 93-percent Hispanic Zapata County in Texas, Trump won by six percentage points while Hillary Clinton carried the county in 2016 by 33 percentage points."People were surprised about a lot of Hispanic folks who voted for Trump," Obama commented on the podcast The Breakfast Club. "But there are a lot of evangelical Hispanics."Obama continued, "The fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans or…puts undocumented workers in cages—they think that's less important than [that] he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion." (The "cages" Obama refers to were in fact built during his administration, as chain-link enclosures meant to temporarily house illegal immigrants at border facilities.)Giancarlo Sopo, the Trump campaign's director of rapid response for Spanish media, disputed Obama's claim."Our Hispanic advertising and communications largely focused on economic issues, public safety, Latin America, and socialism," Sopo wrote in an email to National Review. "We never ran a single ad that even mentioned gay marriage, and while our surrogates did address abortion in media appearances, our only advertising on the topic was limited to a modest radio buy in New Mexico. "According to Sopo, who was involved in the production of Spanish-language campaign advertisements, the campaign emphasized different topics for outreach to various Latino groups."In states like Texas and Arizona, where Latinos are predominantly Mexican-American, the President's strong border policies and measures to combat poverty were very popular," Sopo said. "Meanwhile, law and order was a top priority for voters in areas with large Puerto Rican communities, such as Orlando and Philadelphia."Meanwhile, Cuban and Venezuelan Americans have widely cited the "socialist" leanings of some progressive Democrats to explain their support for Trump.Trump supported abortion rights before the 2016 campaign, but pivoted towards the pro-life movement and has courted the backing of pro-life organizations. The Trump campaign did not speak about marriage rights at all during the election.Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), criticized Obama's comments as "condescending."> Ah yes, those Hispanic evangelicals. So backwards. Clinging to their guns and religion, you might say. Barack Obama still the most condescending corporate liberal in America https://t.co/IqUdbx5FB7> > -- Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 25, 2020"Ah yes, those Hispanic evangelicals. So backwards. Clinging to their guns and religion, you might say," Hawley wrote on Twitter. "Barack Obama still the most condescending corporate liberal in America."

  • Lunar mission is latest milestone in China's space ambitions

    China’s latest trip to the moon is another milestone in the Asian powerhouse’s slow but steady ascent to the stars. China became the third country to put a person into orbit 17 years ago and the first to land on the far side of the moon in 2019. Future ambitions include a permanent space station and putting people back on the moon more than 50 years after the U.S. did.

  • Mexican Cop Turned Cartel Boss Nabbed in Mormon Mommy Massacre

    An ex-police officer alleged to be the leader of the violent La Linea drug cartel in Chihuahua, Mexico, is in custody for the murder of three American mothers and six children including 8-month-old twins, who were killed in a fiery attack on their convoy of SUVs last November.Roberto Gonzalez Montes—known in crime circles as Mudo or El 32—was taken into custody late Monday in a top-secret joint-forces operation carried out by the attorney general’s office without state help out of fear Montes would be tipped off by corrupt officials.The Mexican Cartels vs. a Mormon Sect: Behind the Horrific Massacre of American Moms and ChildrenLast November, attackers fired on a convoy of SUVs carrying 17 mothers and children—all dual Mexican American citizens—as they drove from their compound in Sonora to a wedding in Chihuahua. The cars were riddled with bullets and set on fire, killing nine people. The rest of those in the convoy escaped into desert terrain and hid out until they were rescued.The family members were part of the LeBaron family and belonged to an offshoot Mormon group that settled in the Mexican border state of Sonora half a century ago. They were frequently involved in scuffles with drug cartels who feared they would report illegal activity near their compound to authorities.The victims included Rhonita Miller LeBaron, 30, her son, 13, daughter, 11 and 8-month old twins. Christina and Dawna Langford, 43, and two of Dawna’s children, age 11 and 3 also died. The babies did not suffer gunshot wounds but were burned alive when the perpetrators ignited their vehicles.Mexican authorities have never revealed a motive for the attack. Some have speculated that the family was simply caught in the crossfire of rival cartels as they drove along a rural road. The road ran straight through the territory under the control of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s Sinaloa Cartel which at the time was in fierce battles with the La Linea, to which Montes was said to have belonged.The victims’ family instead says the attack was an “ambush” based on accounts by the survivors, including many of the children. In 2009, the LeBaron family took a stand against a cartel in Chihuahua after a 16-year-old member of the community was kidnapped and held for a $1 million ransom. The family refused to pay the ransom and instead waged a public campaign to pressure the government to take action and secure the boy’s release which ultimately happened with no money exchanged.“This was no crossfire,” Alex Le Baron, an elected deputy to the Chihuahua state legislature, told Mexico’s W Radio. “It couldn’t have been a mistake,” he said. “This is terrorism, plain and simple.”Montes’ arrest is the second in a month after Jose Lara was captured in connection with the attack on November 5, the one-year anniversary of the massacre. Two other suspects thought to have ancillary roles were arrested earlier this month. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

    In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are -- don't you?" His dog barked in agreement -- and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. > I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler's ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63> > -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Penguin Random House to buy Simon & Schuster in deal that 'would create a publishing behemoth'

  • Spain’s Government Declares War on the Spanish Language

    It might seem like a headline from a satirical newspaper, but it is not: Spanish will no longer be the official language of the Spanish State or the lingua franca in education. It is part of the socialist-Communist government’s new education law. This war on the Spanish language is the ransom that socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez has to pay the Catalan nationalists of ERC (a party that represents 3 percent of Spanish voters) in exchange for their vote to pass a general state budget of which Chávez would have been proud. Sánchez will do anything to stay in power, even trample on Spain’s greatest treasure, one that is shared with 500 million people: the Spanish language.Thanks to this new law, the only lingua franca in Catalonia will be Catalan.As a Spaniard, it is difficult for me to explain to people outside my country what is happening here without sounding dire. But in many cities in Spain, children will not be able to study primarily in Spanish. In Catalonia, mathematics, science, and philosophy will continue to be taught in Catalan, as they have been for years, hindering the education of those children who don't speak it. But this time, parents won’t be able to demand, via the justice system, that their Spanish-speaking child be educated in Spanish, which is a direct violation of the right to freedom of education as set forth in the Spanish Constitution.The same will happen in the Basque Country and in Galicia, two other regions with their own minority languages, where in fact this discrimination of Spanish was already taking place -- with the consent of the PNV nationalists, in the case of Basque, and the center-right PP, in the case of Galician. What has changed now is that the war on the Spanish language will be made official, sponsored by the Spanish state itself. The policy is about as intelligent as repeatedly hitting one's big toe with a hammer to cure osteoarthritis.The cause of this madness is an extreme-left Catalan nationalist party that represents relatively few Spanish voters, and that within Catalonia represents 22 percent of voters. But it is Pedro Sánchez’s socialist government that is permitting it to happen. Sánchez, who last week celebrated in parliament the “resounding defeat” of American conservatism, is the only one to blame. It is as if someone decided to leave education in the United States in the hands of Antifa leaders.To be able to understand the regionalist mania among Spain’s politicians and elite, you must realize that nationalism is a lucrative business. The case of the Pujol family is well known in Catalonia; the clan behind the current Catalan nationalism and the region’s former president Jordi Pujol are involved in an endless judicial investigation for corruption in which millions of dollars, diverted from the Catalan people, keep cropping up in tax havens. Behind every extravagant nationalist policy, there is an elite class of government officials and associated companies getting rich.The Spanish language has been in the sights of the nationalists since the beginning of democracy. They have peddled a fictional narrative of Marxist inspiration to divide the people between oppressive languages and victimized languages, creating a problem where there was none. The Spanish people speak in whatever language we prefer to, and we regard all the country’s state languages a source of cultural richness; not as a reason for confrontation. In Catalonia, for example, nationalism does not seek to reaffirm a Catalan identity, but to damage Spain. This has succeeded. Today, children who speak Spanish are humiliated, singled out, and even attacked in schools. In the last election campaign, the independentistas made a show of cleaning the sidewalks with bleach after the leaders of non-independence parties passed through their streets.The perverse Catalan nationalism stands out in its immigration policy. For decades, they have despised Latin-American immigration because they are Spanish speakers, giving priority to immigration from Arab countries. Today, Catalonia has a fierce anti-Christian, anti-Spanish strain in many neighborhoods. There is hope: Nearly half of its population continues to heroically defend their right, against all odds, to be Spanish. But from now on, they no longer have the moral support of the Spanish government.In Galicia, the Basque Country, or Catalonia, their minority languages are used to bar Spanish speakers from entering government posts, and in places such as Catalonia, the regional government imposes fines on traders who hang signage in Spanish. In the 1970s, Barcelona was a city open to the world. Today that city is Madrid, while the nationalists welcome foreigners to Barcelona with graffiti spelling “death to tourists,” which might just be their avant-garde and novel way of boosting an industry that gives employment to 14 percent of Catalans.We need no reminder that in the Basque Country, just a couple of decades ago, you weren’t given a fine to convince you of the importance of putting up your bakery’s signage in Basque; instead you were simply issued a bullet to the back of your head by the socialist-terrorist group ETA. Now they issue their threats from parliament.In Galicia, my beautiful homeland, the situation is less dramatic, because exclusionary nationalism has never triumphed there. The party that has imposed the Galician language for the names of towns and streets is the PP, strangely the same party that, in parliament, denounces not being able to study in Spanish in Catalonia. The only party with the guts to condemn it clearly is the new right-wing VOX, which may be the reason that for many months now they’ve been rising in the polls. To be fair, the regions governed by the PP, including Galicia, have already stated that they will use all the legal means at their disposal to not apply this state mandate, at least regarding the exclusion of the Spanish language and the end of academic meritocracy.The new education law, however, not only gifts us with the muzzling of Cervantes’s language, but also hides an unprecedented attack on Catholic schools. The law aims to economically ruin the so-called “concerted education,” a mixed public-private system made up of 80 percent Catholic schools, which are the real target of the government.Although, without a doubt, what has elicited the most indignation in Spain is the closure of special-education centers. The new government law closes specialized schools and will force parents of children with disabilities to send them to conventional schools. Once again the socialist-Communist utopia of equality clashes with reality: The integration of children with special needs will not offer them any advantage, but rather more inequality and discrimination. There is now an emotive campaign on social networks in which dozens of children with mental illnesses and disabilities are asking the government not to close their school where they are attended by specialists, and they beg for their parents to be given the right to choose freely.Unfortunately, Spain’s current socialist minister, Isabel Celaa (who of course sent her daughters to a Catholic women’s charter school), recently made clear what socialists think about your children: that they belong to the state: “Children are not the property of their parents.” Some parents quipped on social networks: “Madam Minister, since my children are not mine and you are in charge of everything, I ask you to come home this morning at 2, 4, and 6 to feed and change diapers, and please do not forget the antibiotics for the eldest, who is due medication at 3 in the morning. Bring a spare set of clothes, he sometimes throws up.”Luckily for us, even when the winds blow against freedom, Spain is still the same place that Goethe described as “the country of wine and song.” Amidst our joy, good humor, history, and heritage, we Spaniards hide the hope that we will never be enslaved by Communism. We have Cervantes, Becquer, Quevedo, Machado, and so many others on our side. What’s more, centuries ago, we managed to reconquer our land, pushing back the Moors from a small Asturian cave, where later we built the sanctuary of the Virgin of Covadonga to celebrate the victory of Christianity. So a socialist such as Sánchez who dreams of being JFK, and a Communist such as Vice President Pablo Iglesias who dreams of being Castro, might make us retch, but we are not afraid of them. We Spaniards only fear one thing: running out of beer.

  • US agrees for now to stop deporting women who alleged abuse

    The U.S. government has agreed temporarily not to deport detained immigrant women who have alleged being abused by a rural Georgia gynecologist, according to court papers filed Tuesday. In a motion that must still be approved by a federal judge, the Justice Department and lawyers for several of the women agreed that immigration authorities would not carry out any deportations until mid-January. Dozens of women have alleged that they were mistreated by Dr. Mahendra Amin, a gynecologist who was seeing patients from the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia.

  • Homeless patients with COVID-19 often go back to life on the streets after hospital care, but there's a better way

    In 2019, about 567,715 homeless people were living in the United States. While this number had been steadily decreasing since 2007, in the past two years it has started to increase. For New York City, even before COVID-19, 2020 was already turning out to be a record year for homelessness. But as the lockdown commenced in mid-March, the 60,923 homeless people staying at the city’s shelter system found themselves disproportionately affected by the pandemic.That’s not all of the city’s homeless, of course; the 60,000-plus doesn’t include homeless people hidden within patient rolls and emergency department waiting rooms. In 2019, the city’s annual count of hospital homeless shows more than 300 on any given night who are patients or using the hospital as temporary shelter.As a health care practitioner, educator and researcher in the field of public health and social epidemiology who works in the city, I’m fully aware of the challenges faced and the tragedies already seen. As of May 31, the New York Department of Homeless Services had reported 926 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 179 shelter locations and 86 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. In April alone, DHS reported 58 homeless deaths from COVID-19, 1.6 times higher than the overall city rate. While there is no reliable analogous data for other cities, what happens in New York can be a lesson for others. Homeless shelters are vulnerableThe susceptibility of the homeless population to COVID-19 is not unique to New York City. Homeless shelters nearly everywhere are particularly vulnerable to disease transmission. Shelters are typically unequipped, heavily trafficked and generally unable to provide safe care, particularly to those recuperating from surgery, wounds or illnesses. Add to that the inability to isolate, quarantine or physically distance the homeless from one another during COVID-19. New York City responded by using almost 20% of its hotels as temporary shelter facilities, with one to two clients per room. That helped, but it was hardly a perfect situation. So the question is: Where do homeless patients go to convalesce when discharged from acute medical care, especially in the post-COVID-19 era?Homeless patients discharged from hospitals or clinics who then go to drop-in centers, shelters or the street sometimes do not fully recover from their illnesses. Some inevitably wind up back in the hospital. The result is a detrimental and costly cycle for both patients and the health care system.And the situation continues to deteriorate: Between July 2018 and June 2019, 404 of the city’s homeless died – 40% higher than the previous year and the largest year-over-year increase in a decade. There is no data since the outbreak began, but early evidence suggests that the number of deaths is higher between June 2019 and June 2020. Medical respite: A possible solutionMedical respite is short-term residential care for homeless people too ill or frail to recover on the streets, but not sick enough to be in a hospital. It provides a safe environment to recover and still access post-treatment care management and other social services. Medical respite care can be offered in freestanding facilities, homeless shelters, nursing homes and transitional housing.Medical respite has worked in municipalities across the U.S.; health outcomes for patients have improved, and hospitals and insurance providers, particularly Medicaid, have saved money. But these programs are few and far between. In 2016 there were 78 programs operating across 28 states. Most programs are small, with 45% having fewer than 20 beds. The care models vary, but essentially they provide beds in a space designed for convalescence, follow-up appointment support, medication management, medically appropriate meals and access to social services such as housing navigation and benefits assistance. Some programs provide on-site clinical care. Research shows that homeless patients in New York City stay in the hospital 36% longer and cost an average of US$2,414 more per stay than those with stable housing. By discharging patients to respite programs, hospitals reduced emergency visits post-discharge by 45%, and readmissions by 35%. The New York Legal Assistance Group, conducting a cost-benefit analysis, showed savings of nearly $3,000 per respite stay (the provider saved $1,575, the payers saved $1,254) through reduced hospital readmissions and length of stay. Studies outside of New York also show improved health outcomes in a variety of ways. One noted that 78% of patients were discharged from respite “in improved health.” Patients showed 15% to 19% increases in connection with primary care after discharge to medical respite. Moreover, at least 10% and up to 55% of medical respite patients who discharged eventually went to permanent or improved housing situations. Next stepsWhile there are agreed-upon national standards for medical respite, program models can adapt to meet the needs of a specific community. Already, dozens of respite models exist across the country, in both major cities and small towns. One complication, however, is the sheer breadth of the medical respite approach. Because it intersects housing, homelessness and health care, medical respite does not fit neatly within a single system and would require collaboration and agreement among multiple city and state agencies.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]Still, a growing number of communities are looking to medical respite to fill the gap. Chicago is partnering with providers to deliver health care to the homeless. This includes providing them with temporary residential facilities and clinics to help blunt the impact of COVID-19. There is a dire need to help the homeless with both housing and health care. Medical respite is a potential solution. It has successfully provided recuperative housing and medical care during a pandemic. Why shouldn’t it become a permanent part of our service system?Andrew Lin, Supportive Housing Program Developer at BronxWorks, a non-profit group that offers homeless and housing support services in the Bronx, contributed to this article.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: J. Robin Moon, City University of New York.Read more: * Busting 3 common myths about homelessness * As few as 1 in 10 homeless people vote in elections – here’s whyJ. Robin Moon does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Penguin Random House to buy Simon & Schuster in deal that 'would create a publishing behemoth'