16 charged in 112-count south Georgia identity theft, bank fraud scheme

Mar. 22—ALBANY — Sixteen individuals are facing federal bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges alleging their participation in a stolen mail scheme in and around the Americus community and Florida, amounting to more than $165,000.

A federal indictment was returned charging the following defendants:

Jalen Tylee Hill, aka "Roscoe Hill," 24, of Americus, is charged with 68 counts of bank fraud, one count of fraud in connection with identification documents, 42 counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail. On each count if convicted, Hill faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for bank fraud, a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for fraud in connection with identification documents, two years in prison and a $250,000 fine for aggravated identity theft and a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for possession of stolen mail;

— Tyavia Deashia Richardson, 21, of Edison, is charged with three counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Richardson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

— Quontavius Markee Hill, 31, of Americus, is charged with six counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Hill faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

— Laquashia Nichole French, 25, of Americus, is charged with six counts of bank fraud. If convicted, French faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

— Accacia Gordon, 25, of Americus, is charged with 13 counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Gordon faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

— Dekeyvia Moasha Blackshear, 22, of Leslie, is charged with two counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Blackshear faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

— Jenetta Small, 27, of Columbus, is charged with four counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Small faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

— Jazmon Lace Whitehead, 29, of Oglethorpe, is charged with seven counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Whitehead faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

— Chasity Lacole Wellons, 28, of Cordele, is charged with three counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Wellons faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

— Kelbresha Danielle Thomas, 28, of Montezuma, is charged with four counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

— Kimbreyanna Andranique Peeples, 21, of Butler, is charged with two counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Peeples faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

— Victoria Carter, 23, of Americus, is charged with one count of bank fraud. If convicted, Carter faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine;

— Chelsea Ja'Nay Tullis, 26, of Americus, is charged with one count of bank fraud. If convicted, Tullis faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine;

— Janita Bre'Shaye Terry, 22, of Columbus, is charged with four counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Terry faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

— Shaneria Sharae Murray, 31, of Ellaville, is charged with two counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Murray faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count; and

— Mercedes Lashon Brown, 24, of Americus, is charged with three counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Defendant Jalen "Roscoe" Hill remains at-large; the remaining defendants were taken into custody on Feb. 23. Those defendants had initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Q. Langstaff on Feb. 23. Quontavius Hill was ordered detained. Individuals with information regarding Jalen Hill's whereabouts can contact the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

According to the indictment, Jalen Hill and others would allegedly steal checks out of residential and commercial mailboxes around Americus, as well as other locations in Georgia and Florida. Jalen Hill is alleged to have recruited his co-defendants via social media to cash the checks at various banks and used other people's means of identification to commit bank fraud on 14 occasions. In addition, Jalen Hill is alleged to have used the stolen identities of 28 people. The total amount of theft alleged in the indictment is $165,743.68.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI, the U.S Secret Service and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid is prosecuting the case.