The 16 chicest bags from Coach's sale section

A quality leather handbag will never go out of style. Whether you prefer a tote, satchel or crossbody purse, you can't go wrong with a classic color or your favorite print -- and right now, Coach's sale section is chock full of amazing finds that are going for a fraction of their original price!

A few of our favorite Coach bags that are currently discounted include a sky blue saddle bag (complete with fringe), a pink quilted top handle style and a jade green embellished bag. Shop all of our top selects and more in the gallery below, and feel good about investing in a bag you'll wear for years to come!