On 16 December, Putin discussed war with countrys military leaders all day Kremlin

2
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with military commanders on 16 December to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Kremlin

Quote: "On Friday [16 December], the President worked at the joint headquarters of the branches of military forces involved in the special military operation during the whole day ".

Details: According to the report, Putin inspected the work of the headquarters, listened to a report on the course of military operations [the so-called "special military operation" is the term Russian authorities use to call war against Ukraine – ed.], and held a general meeting and separate meetings with commanders.

Background: On 16 December 2022, the Russian invaders launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure and the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine.

The Russian troops launched 76 cruise missiles from air and sea.

Air defence forces from Air Commands Tsentr (Centre), Pivden (South), Skhid (East) and Zakhid (West), together with the air defence units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, managed to shoot down 60 Russian missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

