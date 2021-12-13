16 details you might have missed in the first 2 episodes of 'And Just Like That...'

Mario Cantone and Sarah Jessica Parker film scenes for "And Just Like That..." Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images; New Line Cinema/HBO

Warning: Major spoilers for the "Sex and the City" revival ahead.

The first installments of "And Just Like That..." premiered on HBO Max on December 9.

There are many easter eggs and callbacks to the original series you might not notice on a first watch.

There are quite a few musical callbacks to the original series and the movies, including a remixed version of the show's iconic theme song.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

Fans of the original series and both movies will notice that much of the original score is used again in "And Just Like That..." While there's no opening credits montage, a segment of the show's iconic theme song plays when the series title appears on screen.

"You've Got the Love," by The Source and Candi Staton, also plays during the end credits of the first episode. It's the same song that plays in the series finale of "Sex and the City" when Big calls Carrie to tell him he's moving back to New York and his real name, John James Preston, is finally revealed.

Carrie's cellphone has an absentee voter sticker on it.

Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

It's unclear whether this is to imply that Carrie was out of the city during the November 2020 election, or whether she's simply an advocate for absentee voting rights.

In "Sex and the City," Carrie was mostly apolitical — she didn't even know her voting district when she started dating a city comptroller candidate in Season 3. It appears that Carrie is now more politically active.

Carrie and Mr. Big still bond over old records and wine.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth in "Sex and the City." HBO

In the series premiere of "And Just Like That..." Carrie reveals that part of her and Big's quarantine routine has been playing a new record while they drink wine every night. They dance around the kitchen to "Hello It's Me" by Todd Rundgren, establishing that the couple is more in love than ever.

This is a subtle callback to one of the most romantic episodes of "Sex and the City," the season four finale, "I Heart NY," in which Carrie and Big drink wine and dance to a record of "Moon River" before he moves to Napa, California.

In another callback, Big jokes about when Carrie used to keep her sweaters in her oven.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That..." Youtube/HBO Max

This is an obvious callback to the original series, where Carrie constantly jokes about not being able to cook and using her oven for clothing storage. However, Carrie appears to have become a better cook in recent years, largely due to the pandemic.

Carrie still refers to her shoes as "lovers."

Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

Any "Sex and the City" fan knows about Carrie Bradshaw's love affair with expensive footwear, and that's one thing that certainly hasn't changed. While wandering around her closet, Carrie gazes at a wall of heels and says, "Hello, lovers." Carrie first uttered the phrase in season four while window shopping with Samantha.

There's also a reference to cosmos, the cocktail made famous by the show, in the first episode.

Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Sex and the City." HBO

"I hope you like your cosmos with a side of drama," Anthony tells Carrie at Lily's piano recital, referring to his tumultuous relationship with Stanford. The cocktail was a consistent reference throughout the "Sex and the City" series and became popular among fans of the show.

"Why did we ever stop drinking these?" Miranda asks Carrie as the ladies drink them in the first movie.

"Because everyone else started," Carrie replies.

Carrie still has her old apartment, which she lets Stanford stay at whenever he and Anthony are in a fight.

Carrie Bradshaw's apartment in "Sex and the City." New Line Cinema/HBO

Carrie's apartment has been a mainstay throughout the "Sex and the City" franchise, so Carrie giving it up would certainly be heartbreaking for fans.

In the first episode of "And Just Like That..." Stanford asks Carrie if he can stay at her old apartment since he and his husband, Anthony, are in a fight. Their relationship appears to be constantly on the rocks, as Stanford already had his own key made.

Samantha is now living in London after being fired as Carrie's publicist.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in "Sex and the City." James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

In January, it was revealed that Kim Cattrall, who played sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones, would not be returning to the new limited series.

In response to two comments on her Instagram post about whether Cattrall would be returning to the next chapter, and whether the two disliked each other, Sarah Jessica Parker said, "No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't a part of this story. But she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

In the first episode of "And Just Like That..." Carrie reveals that she and Samantha had a falling out after she was let go from being Carrie's publicist "because of what the book business is now" and took a job in London. Carrie also reveals that all three of the ladies have reached out to Samantha multiple times, to no response.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave," HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine in February. "Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

Julie Halston returns to her role of Bitsy Von Muffling.

Julie Halston in "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

Though she only appeared in a few episodes of the original show and only made a brief cameo in the first "Sex and the City" movie, Bitsy von Muffling is one of a few side characters to make an appearance in both premiere episodes of "And Just Like That..."

She runs into Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda at lunch and immediately asks where Samantha is, implying they haven't seen each other in some while. The three ladies explain that Samantha has moved to London.

However, Bitsy's piano bar performer husband Bobby Fine, who was played by Nathan Lane, is revealed to have died during the pandemic.

Nathan Lane in "Sex and the City." HBO (Home Box Office)

In the second episode, Bitsy von Muffling tells Carrie that her husband passed away "a year and a half ago" during the pandemic. She doesn't say whether it was COVID-related or not.

"It's still so fresh," von Muffling tells Carrie. "I lost Bobby so early in the COVID, you couldn't see anyone. No one even knew how to Zoom shiva yet."

Susan Sharon, played by Molly Price, also comes back in the second episode of "And Just Like That..."

Molly Price in "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

Susan Sharon is mostly known for being Carrie's friend with a volatile husband in season two. However, the last time we saw Susan Sharon was when she congratulated Carrie and Aidan on their engagement in season four of "Sex and the City" — needless to say, it's been a while. She brings this up to Carrie, saying she's forgiven her and that "life is too short to hold a grudge."

Carrie, however, has no idea what Susan Sharon is talking about. "What happened between you two?" Miranda asks.

"I have no idea, I was hoping you knew," Carrie responds.

Charlotte's Cavalier King Charles spaniel from the original series, Elizabeth Taylor, is no longer with the family.

Kristin Davis is seen filming "And Just Like That..." Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In the original series, Charlotte and Harry adopt their first dog, Elizabeth Taylor, after learning that Charlotte is having infertility issues and may be unable to have children. The spaniel was named after the actress Elizabeth Taylor, with whom Charlotte identifies due to the fact that she also converted to Judaism before marrying her fifth husband, Richard Burton.

They now have a rescued French bulldog, aptly named Richard Burton.

Mr. Big's favorite Peloton instructor Allegra is played by a real-life instructor.

Chris Noth riding a Peloton in "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

In the "And Just Like That..." premiere episode, Big and Carrie joke about his favorite Peloton instructor, Allegra. As Carrie leaves the apartment to attend Lily's piano recital, one of the last things she says to Big is a jab at the Peloton instructor, who has become the subject of "other woman" banter in their relationship.

Shown briefly in the first episode, Allegra is played by real-life instructor Jess King. King also appeared in a recent Peloton ad alongside Chris Noth.

Carrie wears the blue Manolo Blahnik heels she wore during her proposal and her courthouse wedding to Mr. Big.

Mario Cantone and Sarah Jessica Parker film scenes for "And Just Like That..." and a scene from "Sex and the City." Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images; New Line Cinema/HBO

In the first episode, Carrie wears the "wedding shoes," a pair of royal blue Manolo Blahnik heels that appeared in the first movie. In the same outfit, Carrie also wears a flower pin, which became a fashion staple for her character in the original series.

The shoes become symbolic later on in the episode, as they fall off in the shower when — spoiler alert — Carrie finds Big close to death in their apartment. The scene is made even more dramatic due to the shoes' significance in Carrie and Big's relationship.

Mr. Big passes away after having a heart attack — in the sixth season of the show, it was revealed he had a heart condition that required surgery.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth in "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

Hearts broke across New York City — and, frankly, the world — when Mr. Big passed away in Carrie's arms in the first episode of "And Just Like That..." While some have speculated that his Peloton workout played a part in his demise, this isn't the first mention of Big having cardiac problems.

In the season six episode "The Domino Effect," Big returns to the city for a "routine" heart operation, temporarily reviving his romantic relationship with Carrie.

After the "And Just Like That..." episode aired, Peloton released a statement, saying, "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6."

"These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death," the statement continued.

Peloton went on to create a tongue-in-cheek ad starring Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big, and real-life instructor Jess King, who also appeared in the series.

Charlotte later brings a grieving Carrie three different international editions of Vogue.

Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

Carrie has a longtime relationship with Vogue, once saying that when she first moved to New York she chose to buy the magazine instead of dinner because she felt it "fed [her] more."

After dealing with some financial stress in season four, Carrie also begins writing freelance articles for the magazine. In the first movie, Carrie is asked to appear in the magazine wearing bridal couture for the magazine's "Style at Any Age" edition.

