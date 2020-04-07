With A -16% Earnings Drop, Is Facebook, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FB) A Concern?

After reading Facebook, Inc.'s (NasdaqGS:FB) most recent earnings announcement (31 December 2019), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

Was FB's recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

FB's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of US$18b has declined by -16% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 35%, indicating the rate at which FB is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

NasdaqGS:FB Income Statement April 7th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Facebook has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 13% exceeds the US Interactive Media and Services industry of 6.4%, indicating Facebook has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Facebook’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 20% to 20%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I suggest you continue to research Facebook to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

