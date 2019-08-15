With A -16% Earnings Drop, Is Ryman Healthcare Limited's (NZSE:RYM) A Concern?

Examining Ryman Healthcare Limited's (NZSE:RYM) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess RYM's latest performance announced on 31 March 2019 and compare these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

RYM's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of NZ$326m has declined by -16% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 11%, indicating the rate at which RYM is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Ryman Healthcare has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.2% exceeds the NZ Healthcare industry of 4.9%, indicating Ryman Healthcare has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Ryman Healthcare’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 1.2% to 0.9%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 30% to 62% over the past 5 years.

Though Ryman Healthcare's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I recommend you continue to research Ryman Healthcare to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for RYM’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for RYM’s outlook. Financial Health: Are RYM’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

