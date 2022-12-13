16 favorite Christmas gifts our Reviewed readers are buying right now at Amazon

Reviewed readers favorite Christmas gifts at Amazon

Reviewed readers have spoken! We've rounded up 16 of our readers' favorite Christmas gifts at Amazon and we couldn't agree more with these great gifts to give this holiday season.

Reviewed readers have spoken! We've rounded up 16 of our readers' favorite Christmas gifts at Amazon and we couldn't agree more with these great gifts to give this holiday season. Whether it's a stocking stuffer you're looking for (hello, fuzzy socks!) or a unique gift such as a moon lamp, our readers have some seriously good taste when it comes to choosing the best gift ideas.

So, if you're scrambling for last-minute holiday gifts we suggest you take a page from this list of favorite gifts our readers are buying, which includes our top-rated bath bombs for someone who could benefit from some extra self-care, and even a fantastic white elephant gift idea: burrito blanket, anyone?

1. Apple Airpods Pro (2nd generation)

Best Amazon Christmas gifts our readers are buying: Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation

Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are the best wireless earbuds our experts have ever tested. They feature next-gen noise cancelation, a comfortable design and Adaptive Transparency mode. They are the perfect gift for anyone who is ready for an upgrade or is actually still using wired earbuds.

$229 at Amazon

2. LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: LifeAround2Angels bath bombs

If they love soaking in the bathtub, they'll love our favorite set of bath bombs. The top-rated LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Set comes with 12 fizzy, colorful and moisturizing bombs. We loved their pleasant scents and how they didn't stain our bathtubs as most other bath bombs do.

$25 at Amazon

3. Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler

You may recognize this TikTok-famous Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler from your social media feed. The 40-ounce, vacuum-insulated tumbler features a lid with a removable straw, it is shaped to fit into a cup holder and because of it's large size, the convenient handle may be the best feature of all. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous range of matte colors and keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.

$40 at Amazon

4. Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: DeWeisn Tri-Fold Mirror

Help them perfect their glam with our best value makeup mirror, the DeWeisn Tri-fold Makeup Mirror. The touch sensor will allow them to control the lighting with a tap of a finger. It expands into a tri-fold with 1x, 2x, and 3x magnification options so they'll be picture perfect.

$40 at Amazon

5. Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: This Revlon hair dryer brush gives a salon blowout at home.

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is always a popular gift, so if they don't have one yet, now is the time—and it's approved by our beauty editor. She tested the hairdryer and found that it absolutely does live up to the hype, especially if you want salon-quality hair from home—in half the time.

$39 at Amazon

6. Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

They love their iced coffee and you don't want to deal with them in the morning before they've had it, which means they'll love this Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker. We chose it as the best cold brew maker of the year because not only was it the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee.

$28 at Amazon

7. Royal Craft Bamboo Charcuterie Board

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: Bamboo charcuterie board

Anyone who loves to entertain or anyone who eats cheese as their main course will appreciate our favorite charcuterie board. We love how the Royal Craft Bamboo Cheese Board is carved out to keep nuts or other small snacks in place, and for how the handles make it easy to carry, serve or transport to parties.

$20 at Amazon

8. Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 11S

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: Eufy RoboVac 11s

Robot vacuums are great for keeping carpets and floors clean on days where there is just not enough time to do it all. They'll appreciate the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, which is our favorite affordable robot vacuum. It picked up the most dirt per run in our testing and is incredibly quiet while it cleans.

$120 at Amazon

9. JBL FLip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: JBL Flip 6

Whether they're having a dance party in the living room or hitting the pool with friends, they'll love having one of our favorite portable speakers, the JBL Flip 6, on hand. We loved its waterproof build, excellent 12-hour battery life and superior room-filling audio. There's even a range of fun colors available so you can pick one that suits their style.

$100 at Amazon

10. Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: Tile Mate

If they're always late because they can't find their keys, get them the Tile Mate. The Tile Mate is great because they can be used with commonly forgotten items like keys, wallets and purses. The next time they lose something, they can just use the app to ping the Tile and quickly find it.

$22 at Amazon

11. Barefoot Dream Cozychic socks

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks

Socks make a classic and practical stocking stuffer, but we're not talking about boring white ankle socks here, these Barefoot Dreams CozyChick socks are a soft, warm and fuzzy winter wardrobe essential. This set comes with two pairs of socks and they are available in many neutral color options.

$33 at Amazon

12. Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Relieve all those holiday-induced aches and pains with one of the highest-rated pillow massagers on Amazon. Designed to target the back and neck, the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck massager delivers a deep-kneading Shiatsu massage that can help loosen tight muscles and relieve discomfort.

$50 at Amazon

13. YnM 15lbs Weighted Blanket

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: Ynm weighted blanket

When you're alone and need a warm hug, a weighted blanket might be the best alternative. For a fantastic budget option you could gift the YnM Weighted Blanket, which is our best value pick of all the weighted blankets we tested, thanks to its well-constructed design, good size and weight.

$45 at Amazon

14. Moon Lamp

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: Moon Lamp

Moon lamps are all over social media these days so it's likely if you have a teenager in your life, they want one. The Mydethun Moon Lamp is a night light in the shape of a mini moon and it gives off a soft glow to create a relaxing atmosphere. The lamp includes a wooden base and the light can adjust from lunar white to warm yellow with a simple tap.

$30 at Amazon

15. Diamond Dazzle Stik

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik

If they wear the same earrings, necklaces and rings every day, then their jewelry could probably use a little refresher. With more than 46,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people swear by this Diamond Dazzle Stik to bring out the bling!

$8 at Amazon

16. Burrito Tortilla Blanket

Best Amazon Christmas gifts: Burrito Blanket

If you've ever thought of what it would be like to become a human burrito, well this is your chance. This Tortilla Blanket is super soft and lint free. This quirky gift makes a great white elephant gift idea and can be a wearable blanket, sofa blanket, bed blanket, travel blanket or even a picnic mat: think Taco Tuesday.

$23 at Amazon

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Favorite gifts at Amazon