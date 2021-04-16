16 of our favorite wedding gifts to buy from QVC

QVC is more than just that cable shopping channel. In fact, it’s a great destination for wedding gifts galore. The retailer carries a number of registry-friendly brands our editors are obsessed with, including Dyson, Vitamix, Keurig, and KitchenAid. You can find some of the best wedding gifts at QVC, whether you're going off-registry or looking for a cheaper alternative to what's already on a couple's registry.

New kitchen gadgets, small appliances, tech items—QVC has you covered with tons of name-brand goodies, plus highly-rated brands you may not know about yet. From air fryers to vacuum cleaners, here are 16 of the best wedding gifts you can get from QVC.

1. Everyone’s favorite robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba i7+ aced nearly every test we put it through.

No surprise here: iRobot’s Roomba is still the number one robot vacuum cleaner, and for good reason. The i7+ model is the best robot vacuum we’ve tried because it truly gets our least favorite chore done.

This little guy has impressive dirt pickup capabilities wrapped in a small package. It even knows what to pick up and what not to pick up. Talk about smart. The best part about the iRobot Roomba i7+, though, is that it empties itself through its charging port. That’s right, it literally does everything for you. One less thing to add to your busy schedule.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum from QVC for $799.99

2. The smoothest hand mixer

This one really whips it good.

Whether you’re whipping up mashed potatoes or frosting for a cake, the KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer is hands down (see what we did there) the best choice for hand mixers. Not only does it come in the cutest colors, but it whips fiercely thanks to its powerful 5-speed motor. Even better, stainless steel turbo beaters are clog-resistant for the smoothest batter you’ve ever seen. That’s why we named it our favorite hand mixer, and you’ll never love one the way you’ll love a KitchenAid.

Get the KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer from QVC for $59.99

3. This theater-worthy subwoofer

All bumps, no rattles.

If you and your partner are avid movie watchers, you need this wireless subwoofer. Since the Sonos Sub is wireless, you can put it anywhere in your space that your heart desires. Plus, its sleek design looks great no matter what.

Perfect for movie nights or house parties, the Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer provides powerful bass without vibration or distortion. Its small-ish size (which is great for apartments, by the way), means you don’t have to sacrifice space or bass. Now that’s having your cake and eating it, too.

Get the Sonos Sub (Gen 3) Wireless Subwoofer from QVC for $699.99

4. The best in food storage containers

A true kitchen staple.

Say goodbye to Tupperware avalanches. These food storage containers from Rubbermaid make it easy to stack, store, and actually find the right lid. This 13-piece set is dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe, so it’s easy to clean and perfect for leftovers.

Since the lids snap together, you won’t have to open your cabinets in fear of being buried under toppling Tupperware. That’s true peace of mind if you ask us.

Get the Rubbermaid 13-Piece Storage Set with Easy Find Lids from QVC for $17.09

5. The best way to stream your favorites

Next level Netflix bingeing.

Who doesn’t stream these days? Now it’s even easier thanks to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. We love this bestselling streaming device because it’s affordable, user-friendly, and has awesome 4K capabilities. Hello, epic movie nights!

The Fire Stick 4K easily plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and instantly gives you access to all your favorite streaming platforms. If you can’t decide what to watch, Alexa has your back. She’s built into the remote, so all you have to do is ask and you shall receive.

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote from QVC for $54.99

6. The most well-rounded smart speaker

Your new best friend.

Clapper lights, but make it high-tech. The Amazon Echo is the ultimate smart home assistant. From turning on lights to checking the weather, the Amazon Echo does it all with the help of our friend Alexa.

Request a guilty pleasure dance party with multidimensional sound quality or order an Uber while you finish getting ready. Wherever you place it—living room, kitchen, bedroom—Amazon’s Echo is your new hands-free best friend. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection.

Get the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker from QVC for $99.99

7. This epic frying pan

Pure stovetop perfection.

A frying pan? What’s the big deal? Trust us, there’s a noticeable difference with this one. The OXO Good Grips 10" Open Frypan is the crème de la crème of nonstick frying pans. Not only is it affordable, but it knocks your omelette- and pancake-making abilities out of the park.

You get quick-heating, no sticky burnt-on pieces, and restaurant-worthy results. You’ve never known a nonstick frying pan like this one, and you’ll never want another once you’ve tried it.

Get the OXO Good Grips 10" Open Frypan from QVC for $43

8. The best air fryer ever

Crazy crispy with a cracklin' crunch.

Air fryers are hot right now. You can pretty much put whatever food you want in them and get a county-fair-worthy result. Plus, they’re a bit healthier than traditional frying. We found that the Philips XXL Twin TurboStar Airfryer is the best for quick and easy french fries, chicken wings, Oreos, you name it.

We love it because there’s no waiting for it to preheat, cleanup is easy, and it's big enough to make something for the whole family.

Get the Philips XXL Twin TurboStar Airfryer from QVC for $299.99

9. This dreamy Dutch oven

Slow cooking perfection.

If there’s one word to describe cooking with a cast-iron Dutch oven, it’s “succulent.” This Dutch oven from Staub does it all, from braising meat to baking bread, which is why it’s the best one we’ve ever tested.

Whether you use it on the stove or in the oven, you’ll get the most delicious results thanks to its self-basting spiked lid and interior matte enamel texture that helps encourage browning. Talk about tasty.

Get the Staub 5.5-qt Round Cocotte from QVC for $359.99

10. This top-notch food processor

Food prep in a flash.

Did someone say guac? With this food processor, you can make awesome guacamole that you don’t have to pay extra for. This Cuisinart food processor is a game-changer when it comes quickly whipping up salsas, hummus, pesto, dressings, and more.

This model is better than all the other ones we’ve tested. It dices and slices so quickly, you’ll be shocked at how much time it saves on food prep. It’s instant gratification at its finest.

Get the Cuisinart Custom 14 Food Processor - Brushed Stainless Steel from QVC for $229.95

11. This crazy comfortable mattress

Sweet dreams delivered to your door.

The mattress in a box trend is popular for a reason. It makes moving it where you need it so much simpler. No need for a “pivot!” situation—and the Nectar Premier Copper Mattress is top dog when it comes to these mattresses.

It’s surprisingly lightweight, so stairs aren’t as much of an issue. Plus, it passes the wine glass test with flying colors, meaning you can get up for work or to use the restroom in the middle of the night without jostling your partner awake. That’s the key to a happy marriage, right there.

Get the Nectar Premier Copper Mattress Queen from QVC for $1,599

12. This no-compromise cordless vacuum

It's the complete package.

Cordless vacuums are great in theory—as long as the battery actually lasts and the suction is noteworthy. That’s why the Dyson V11 Torque Drive takes the cake and is the best one we’ve ever tested. Aside from its long battery life and great suction in general, this cordless vacuum goes beyond the basics with an LCD screen that monitors battery life down to the second. It also has an automatic suction adjustment so you can seamlessly move from hard floor to carpet without losing pickup power.

Get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Complete Cordfree Vacuum from QVC for $699.98

13. This thermostat that gets it just right

No more fighting for comfort.

If you’re not passive-aggressively fighting your partner over the thermostat temperature, then you’re fighting the thermostat itself. Thankfully, smart thermostats are a thing, and they make life so much better.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is the best one we’ve ever tested thanks to its temperature, humidity, near-field activity, far-field activity, and ambient light sensors that help create a comprehensive picture of your home. It tells you when it’s time for a new HVAC filter, checks the weather, adjusts the temperature when you’re not home, and ultimately saves money on your energy bill. Every dollar saved matters when paying off that wedding bill, right?

Get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation from QVC for $249.96

14. This no-nonsense kitchen knife

One knife to rule them all.

If you keep up on the knife-making industry, you’ll know that the name J.A. Henckels is a big deal. If you don’t keep up on it, just know that the Henckels Zwilling Pro knife is a dream for every home chef. As far as kitchen knives go, this one can take on anything from chicken cutlets to butternut squash.

After testing it, we found that it’s super sharp, well-balanced, and easy to wield, making it a great beginner’s knife or kitchen staple.

Get the Zwilling 8" Gourmet Chef's Knife from QVC for $49.99

15. This life-saving food vacuum sealer

Ready to seal the deal?

If your typical Tupperware containers aren’t meeting your food-saving standards, you may need the help of a vacuum sealer. This one by FoodSaver is our favorite vacuum sealer and is a surefire way to keep your food fresh.

Whether you’re storing leftovers or working on meal prep, the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer makes sure everything is airtight and drip-free, so nothing spoils or goes to waste. That is always important when you’re on a food budget in the early years of marriage.

Get the FoodSaver Stainless Steel Vacuum Sealer System with Sealable Bags from QVC for $110

16. This quick coffee machine

The best way to get your daily dose.

Pretty much everyone knows what a Keurig is and there’s a reason they took the home-coffee world by storm. The Keurig K-Elite is one of our favorite single serve coffee makers and makes mornings much easier with the push of a button. Just toss in your compatible cup and get that sweet, sweet nectar in seconds.

The Keurig K-Elite has a large water reservoir and a water filtering option. More importantly, it has the option for you to make iced coffee that doesn’t get watered down as it brews.

Get the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker from QVC for $169.99

