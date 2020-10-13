16 haunting photos of an abandoned Cold War fallout shelter that's hidden underneath an elementary school in Washington, DC

Oyster-Adams school houses a fallout shelter in its basement. The Washington Post/ Getty

There's an abandoned fallout shelter from 1962 under the Oyster-Adams school in Washington, DC.

Since the shelter remained untouched for more than five decades, many of the supplies are still there.

From food to portable toilets, the abandoned fallout shelter stands as a reminder of the Cold War.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy sent out a letter to American citizens warning them about the threat of nuclear war. His solution: fallout shelters.

"We owe that kind of insurance to our families and to our country," his letter read. "The time to start is now. In the coming months, I hope to let every citizen know what steps he can take without delay to protect his family in case of attack. I know you would not want to do less."

Congress allocated $169 million to find locations in public and private buildings that would protect communities from nuclear attacks. These shelters were to act as temporary homes as they waited out the nuclear fallout after an attack. But in reality, they were a last-ditch effort at survival.

One of these shelters lies under a school in Washington, DC. Reporters from the Washington Post visited the shelter in 2017 and found an eerie time capsule. Photos taken of the shelter provide a glimpse into a different time.

Keep reading to explore the abandoned shelter that provides a glimpse of a different time.

In the basement of the Oyster-Adams school in DC, you can find three small steps that lead to an ominous door.

Door to fallout shelter. The Washington Post/ Getty

During the Cold War, places all around the country were designated as fallout shelters. Typically, they were basements with thick concrete that would — they hoped — keep out nuclear radiation.

Once opened, you find yourself instantly transported back to 1962 when everyone lived in fear of nuclear war.

Entrance to the fallout shelter. Brendan Smialowski/ Getty

The Cold War lasted 45 years, but the terror of nuclear attack peaked during the '50s and '60s.

A sign in the basement still hangs on the wall, designating the area as a fallout shelter.

Sign designating the area. The Washington Post/ Getty

Fallout shelter signs were hung all over the country, becoming a lasting symbol of the Cold War.

The shelter itself is a long, narrow, and largely empty basement that was meant to be the community's Noah's arc.

The fallout shelter. The Washington Post/ Getty

Although most were trained to hide under desks, there is no protection against a nuclear bomb. People within a few miles of the bomb site would have mostly died instantly. However, moments after a bombing, nuclear fallout and radiation spreads across the area. These shelters were meant to be used to wait out the fallout.

Although dark, dingy, and run-down this basement was meant to fit and serve around 100 people for two weeks.

Fallout shelter. Brendan Smialowski/ Getty

The Oyster-Adams school basement is one of the few remaining Cold War fallout shelters still entirely intact because most were destroyed in the '70s.

Survival supplies were stacked and stored in the basement.

Supplies found in shelter. The Washington Post/ Getty

The supplies remain in the empty basement.

Barrels of drinkable water line the walls of the shelter.

Barrels of water. The Washington Post/ Getty

The barrels are labeled "Office of Civil Defense" and were meant to serve about five people each.

Boxes of survival foods can also still be found in the basement.

Boxes filled with food. The Washington Post/ Getty

It's estimated that those staying in the fallout shelter would get only about 10,000 calories over the two-week period, the Washington Post reported.

Each of the boxes was meant to serve seven people about 5 pounds each.

Boxes of food in the shelter. Brendan Smialowski/ Getty

In David Krugler's book "This Is Only a Test: How Washington, DC, Prepared for Nuclear War," he said the government made "carbohydrate supplements," which were essentially fruit-flavored candies. They were supplied in the fallout shelters.

In the underground bunker, "all-purpose survival biscuits" were supplied, which were inspired by an ancient Egyptian snack.

Crackers in the bunker. The Washington Post/ Getty

According to the Washington Post, crackers made of bulgur wheat were found in ancient Egyptian tombs that were still fresh. Scientists during the Cold War era replicated the recipe to supply to the fallout shelters.

Sanitation kits were meant to be used as portable toilets.

Toilets in the fallout shelter. The Washington Post/ Getty

The rubber seats were meant to be placed atop the barrel for a more comfortable toilet, even though there was zero privacy.

Various survival goods are also thrown about the abandoned shelter.

Chair in the shelter. The Washington Post/ Getty

When the Washington Post went down into the shelter in 2017, they found first aid kits, cotton swabs, and tongue depressors.

The shelter even came with a pamphlet, explaining what to do in case of various emergencies.

First aid manual in the shelter. The Washington Post/ Getty

The first aid manual even explained what to do if a skin rash develops and how to handle "sucking wounds in the chest," the Washington Post reported.

In a school a few neighborhoods away from Oyster-Adams, they test-drove their fallout shelter with 62 students.

Oyster-Adams' fallout shelter. Brendan Smialowski/ Getty

In 1963, Gordon Junior High School — also in DC — had its own fallout shelter, but the school decided to have 62 children stay in the bunker for 36 hours to see what it would be like. Years later those children remember being frightened and confused.

In the mock atomic attack, the children were separated into groups and assigned duties.

Wall labeled in 1964. Brendan Smialowski/ Getty

Some were designated jobs focused on food supply, communication, and medicine. One boy was assigned Recreation, so he put on a talent show and sang "Little Bunny Foo Foo," according to the Washington Post.

Those children were among very few who spent hours in fallout shelters, as nuclear war never came.

Eroded wall in the abandoned shelter. Brendan Smialowski/ Getty

Although the world braced for nuclear attack, the fallout shelters were never used. But many remain as a monument to a time that gripped the nation in fear.

