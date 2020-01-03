16 house cats — and their owner — sue NC county over civil rights violations

A new federal court filing accuses Gaston County of civil rights violations, and 16 names on the complaint belong to cats.

Defendants “Boo Loo,” “Tony Tiger,” “Girlfriend Sara,” “Buh Buh Logan,” “Sillygirl Sally,” “Rascal Russell” et al were seized by the county’s animal control officers in early November from the Cherryville home of Damon Fields, court documents show.

Now, both the names of the pets and their owner appear on the cover page of an unusual federal complaint alleging violations of due process — human and feline alike.

The courthouse cat fight dates back to Nov. 5, when animal control officers responded to a neighbor’s complaint and searched Fields’ small ranch home, a home that Assistant Gaston County Attorney Sam Shames says reeked so badly of cat pee that investigators had to don masks before entering. Inside, Shames says, the officers tip-toed around “an incredibly large amount” of cat poop. They left with 16 cats, including five kittens.

This kitten was one of 16 cats seized from the Cherryville home of Damon Fields. Fields has now gone to federal court to get them all back. More

Fields, 37, was charged with 16 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. The county also started a $20-a-day tab on the cost of housing, feeding and caring for each of the animals, a bill that reached more than $10,000 after 30 days. Fields did not return a phone call from the Observer Thursday seeking comment.

Under a deferred-prosecution plan in mid-December approved by a Gaston County judge, Fields had his criminal charges put on hold and his financial debt to animal control waived, provided that he keeps only five cats at his home.

Fields had to pick the pets he wanted to keep and have them sterilized. The rest, if healthy, will be put up for adoption. He also had to open his house, about 40 miles west of Charlotte, to animal control inspections over the next six months.

“Nobody is trying to put this guy in jail. That would not accomplish very much,” Shames said. “We’re trying to get him the help that he needs.”

Two weeks after all sides signed off on the deal, Field’s claims of civil rights violations against both him and his cats — which he describes as his “therapy companions” — surfaced in Charlotte federal court.

“My family and I were denied the right to have a fair trial, before we were accused and taken and stuffed in a box/cell/cage,” Fields wrote in his filing.

He wants all 16 back, along with $2,500 in damages “for the injuries and emotional damages to my babies and myself,” as well as the legal recognition that cats have rights, too.

Fields also argued that their seizure was unlawful and unfair, given that conditions at his home had deteriorated around the first of November in part because he had been hospitalized and operated on after a car accident.

Besides, he wrote, “I wasn’t expecting any guests.”

In early November, Gaston County animal control officers seized 16 cats, including five kittens, from a Cherryville home. The owner has now gone to federal court to get them back, claiming his rights – and his cats – have been violated. More