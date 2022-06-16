16 indictments handed down
Jun. 16—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 10 and returned 16 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24
Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
ANGEL N. RAYGADA, 26
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Aggravated Vehicular Assault
2 Counts Vehicular Assault
4 Counts Endangering Children
DEVIN DELRAY KRITZWISER, 30
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Domestic Violence
Violating a Protection Order
Intimidation of an Attorney Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case
Retaliation
WILLIAM DONALD CLEVENGER, 41
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
RONEISHA C. ANDERSON, 24
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
DARRIUS JAMES LEE MARROW, 27
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
ISAAC ISAIAH TINDALL, 21
Caldwell, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Robbery
D'SHAUN LAMAR McCANDLESS, 27
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Obstructing Official Business
Having Weapons whle under Disability
2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
NATHAN ISAAC WILLIS, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
ALBERT P. FULK, 61
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
OVI
SABRINA L. ESTEP, 48
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Violating a Protection Order
BOBBY J. STAPLETON, 30
West Union, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
THOMAS RAY VESTAL, 29
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Vandalism
Theft
JENNIFER M. PENTZ, 37
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft from a Person in a Protection Class
HEATHER GILLESPIE, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape