16 injured in boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A boat explosion on the Lake of the Ozarks that injured 16 people is believed to have been caused by a buildup of gas fumes, the Missouri Highway Patrol says.

The explosion happened on Friday afternoon as 15 people were on the boat. It also injured one person who was on the dock nearby, KMBC reports.

Three people were ejected from the boat.

The injured were between 6 and 43 years old, according to an incident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Four were children under the age of 12.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the injuries varied from minor to moderate.

"Troopers are investigating a boat explosion at the Millstone Marina at Lake of the Ozarks," MSHP Troop F tweeted. "Gas fumes built up in the engine area and a spark set off the explosion."

Troopers are investigating a boat explosion at the Millstone Marina at Lake of the Ozarks. Gas fumes built up in the engine area and a spark set off the explosion. A total of 16 people have been injured (15 on the boat and 1 on the dock). They range from minor to moderate. pic.twitter.com/U4aMbjTzne— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 11, 2023

The state patrol later tweeted a safety tip advising that all windows, ports, doors and other openings should be opened and any power ventilation system, such as an exhaust blower, should be turned on after fueling a boat.

Michael Liebman, one of the passengers on the boat, tweeted that the exhaust blower was on.

"One officer said the hoses for the blowers could have been eaten up which is just speculation but both blowers were on," he tweeted.