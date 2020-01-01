16 inmates killed in bloody two and a half hour prison riot after guns snuck into facility

At least 16 inmates were killed in a central Mexico prison and five others wounded after a bloody two-and-a-half hour riot.

Four guns – believed to have been smuggled in during prison visits on Tuesday, where found at the scene of the violent melee at the Cienguillas state prison in the north-central Zacatecas region.

Zacatecas state security secretary Ismael Camberos Hernandez told local press the prison had since been searched for weapons on Saturday and Sunday and no additional guns were found.

The violence broke out around 2:30pm on Tuesday – with the site brought under control by 5pm according to a statement from the state security agency.

However, the time was more than enough for multiple killings. Fifteen of the victims died at the prison and one died later at a hospital.

One prisoner was detained with a gun still in his possession, while the other three were found inside the prison, the statement said.

Mr Camberos said not all of the victims died from gunshot wounds. Some were stabbed and others beaten with objects.

No guards or police were wounded, he added.

2019 marked one of the bloodiest years in Mexico’s recent history, with more than 17,000 people killed in the first half of the year – a figure that does not include drive by shootings, kidnappings, extortion and other serious crimes.

Meanwhile, 127 people died on 1 December alone according to government figures – with many the result of stand offs with drug cartels.

Read more

Police chief arrested over suspected links to Mormon massacre