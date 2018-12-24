These 16 Insider Secrets Will Make You a Smarter Holiday Shopper

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Insider Tips for Smarter Holiday Shopping

The cost of holiday gifts, decorations and food can quickly add up and put a big dent in your budget. In fact, according to the National Retail Federation, the average consumer is expected to spend an average of $1,007.24 this holiday season. In an effort to keep your costs down, GOBankingRates asked coupon experts to share their strategies for finding the best deals and making the most of seasonal shopping. Follow these smart insider tips to start saving money over the holidays.

1. Sign Up for Alerts

If you know which stores you plan to shop at during the holidays, sign up for coupon alerts ahead of time, said Kyle James, founder of coupon site Rather-Be-Shopping. You can sign up at sites such as Rather-Be-Shopping and Offers.com to receive notifications when retailers are offering coupons.

And if you visit a retailer’s site and get on its email list, you’ll typically receive a first-time subscriber discount, such as 15 percent off or $25 off a $100 purchase, said Kendal Perez, former savings expert with Coupon Sherpa. Sign up to receive these notifications using a separate email account created just for promotional messages so it’s easier for you to keep track of these offers, she said.

2. Text to Save

Many stores are taking email list sign-ups a step further by requesting your phone number to send text alerts. And, most will offer a coupon as an incentive to sign up for text alerts, Perez said.

3. Use Social Media

Like email newsletters, following brands on social media can alert you of sales and deals before they debut — which is key to having the upper hand during the holiday season, Perez said.

Shopping expert Trae Bodge also said you should follow savings gurus on Facebook and Twitter for access to coupon codes. She recommends following Josh Elledge of SavingsAngel and Jackie of GreatHerGood, who offers exclusive coupons from premier brands.

4. Use a Coupon App

Coupons don’t just come in the Sunday paper anymore. You can easily access them while you’re out shopping with free coupon apps such as Coupon Sherpa and RetailMeNot, which provide instant access to retailers’ coupons.

“The best part of all, there’s no clipping needed,” said Jennifer Schreiner, publisher of InspiringSavings.com. “Just pull up the image on your smartphone, and give it to the cashier to scan. Voila! You just saved money by using coupons this holiday season.”

5. Find Online Coupon Codes

Retailers often list coupon codes on their websites that can be used to score instant discounts at checkout. But, you shouldn’t rely solely on these online shopping deals because they might not be the best or only discount a retailer is offering, said DealNews coupon editor Sarah Jones.

“Doing an internet search for the store name and ‘coupons codes’ or ‘promo codes’ will bring up a variety of websites that provide information on other available offers,” she said. Or, you could visit coupon sites such as Coupons.com, DealNews and Slickdeals directly to see if they have codes for retailers where you want to make a purchase.

6. Stack Your Savings

When shopping online, you can increase your savings by stacking coupon codes on top of sale prices to get even deeper discounts, said Jon Lal, founder and CEO of BeFrugal. Or, use coupon codes when shopping on cash-back sites such as BeFrugal and Ebates which partner with hundreds of retailers to let consumers earn back a percentage of what they spend on qualifying purchases. Then, you’ll get cash back on top of any discounts.

When shopping in stores — at drugstores and supermarkets, in particular — make sure you look for store coupons that you can combine with manufacturer coupons for the steepest discounts, said Teri Gault, CEO of grocery savings site The Grocery Game. She said you often can find stocking stuffers marked down at drug stores that you sometimes can get for free when combined with coupons and instant rebates.

7. Keep Expectations High for Coupon Code Discounts

For clothing and accessories, you shouldn’t settle for coupons offering discounts of 25 percent off or less. It’s not uncommon to see coupon codes for these items in the range of 30 percent to 50 percent off or more during the holiday shopping season, Jones said.