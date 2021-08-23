16 kids' alarm clocks that will make mornings easier

Make school days less stressful.

In case you haven't noticed, kids are awful sleepers and—we hate to break it to you—sleep training them probably won't end until they've moved into their first apartment (and even then you'll probably still be annoyed by their sleeping habits). While they may not be waking every few hours like they did as infants, they seem all but pre-programmed to laugh in the face of bedtime and snore in the face of waking up—especially for school.

Good sleep habits start early, and part of that is teaching kids that sleeping until noon just isn't going to fly. Here are some alarm clocks that run the gamut of impossibly cute to incredibly practical to get them to bed on time and to get them waking at a reasonable hour.

1. An emotive emoji alarm clock

This emoji-style interactive alarm clock is filled with cute, kid-friendly features.

Best for: All ages

This cute, interactive alarm clock is filled with fun features to get kids going in the morning. It blinks awake in the morning and responds to taps and sounds with fun and silly expressions. It tells the time and temperature, and has five different waking ringtones to choose from. It also adorably “goes to sleep” when you shake it, showing a “Z” on its face until it’s time to wake.

2. A soothing clock for kids that are scared of the dark

If your kid needs a bit of night time soothing, this alarm clock is just the thing.

Best for: Little kids

This night light and alarm clock combo is just the thing for kids who struggle with relaxing in a dark bedroom. With five different colors and four different brightness levels, this clock is just the thing for kids who fear being alone in the dark. This clock also comes with 18 soothing sounds, making for a calming combo to help set your child at ease.

3. For the kid who never stops hitting snooze

This clock takes a little more effort to turn off, with its flip off-feature.

Best for: Teens

When they’ve elevated slapping the snooze button to an art form, this clock requires you to pick it up and flip it over in order to turn it off. A little extra effort like that goes a long way when a kid is pretending they didn’t hear the alarm in the first place.

4. When you need to use the Force to wake them

Wake up on time, you will.

Best for: Bigger kids and teens

Wake up on time for school you will. There is no doubt that when a kid doesn’t get up with their alarm, it stokes the dark side in all of us. This Baby Yoda clock may not awaken your child to the Force, but it will at least wake them up in time for first period.

5. For a sleep-in-a-saurus

This cute stegosaurus-style clock comes in green, blue, and pink.

Best for: Little kids

For a ferocious start to the day, wake them with a roar! Not really, but this cool cube-shaped dinosaur-style alarm clock does have some serious Jurassic style. Much more sweet than savage, this clock will wake them gently with cute and charming ringtones. The clock face has a cheerful, smiling face and we also appreciate that—with a press of a button—this clock will speak the time for kids that are just learning to tell time. An added bonus feature is a countdown timer, for kids that are still struggling to stay on track with their morning routine.

6. A clock that will get them hopping out of bed

Bunny ears are sure to get your kids hopping out of bed each morning.

Best for: All ages This clock has personality and cuteness coming out of its ears! This multi-functional clock also doubles as a reading and night light, using its soft glow and adorable design to comfort kids who might be a bit apprehensive about sleeping alone. We also love the gentle-wake design of this clock where it slowly and gradually lights up 10 minutes before the alarm sounds, letting kids wake a bit more naturally instead of being jolted out of a sound sleep. This clock comes in three kid-friendly colors and with six different alarm options, letting kids pick exactly the look and sound that's right for them.

7. When only a rooster will wake them

A menagerie of barnyard animals are here to wake you with this clock by KooKoo.

Best for: Little kids

This cubist-meets-barnyard alarm is for any animal-loving kid or kitsch-collector. Each clock comes with five magnetic barnyard animals that, when positioned on the top, change the waking cry with real recordings of each animal’s calls. No night owl will be able to resist the rooster’s crow or the pig’s oink. Little kids will, of course, love the animal theme, but the stylish German design makes this a cool clock for older kids too.

8. A clock to teach time

This clock is perfect for kids just learning to tell time.

Best for: Little kids

An “OK to wake” clock for kids that are just learning to tell time. This clock helps kids master both digital and analog clock reading by calling out the time during the day, helping them to associate the numbers they are reading and the position of the clock hands with the time of day. This is another clock that doubles as a night light with an illuminated clock face that glows yellow in the evening and lights up green in the morning when it’s time to get out of bed.

9. For little night owls who need to learn to go to sleep

This cute owl's eyes are open during waking hours and closed when your child should be sleeping.

Best for: Little kids

They are never going to wake up on time if you can’t get them to bed in the first place. For the younger set that is still struggling with getting off their summertime schedule, this clock sets a soothing tone at night, and doubles as a sleep sound machine. It also gives kids visual cues for when it’s time to go to sleep and when to wake with an adorably expressive owl face.

10. A rolling alarm clock that keeps them from sleeping in

Better not try to outrun Clocky—this clock can jump up to 3 feet and roll away on its wheels.

Best for: Tweens and teens

This alarm clock starts each day ready to roll. If your kid is the type to lean on the snooze button, the super loud alarm coupled with the rolling, beeping, and jumping is sure to coax them awake. It's more effective at encouraging early wake times than a newly adopted puppy, yet almost as cute and completely housebroken.

11. A sunrise-inspired clock

This soothing clock gently wakes by mimicking sunlight.

Best for: All ages

If dark curtains are keeping your kids from naturally rising with the sun, this clever clock can help. The yellow light it shines is the next best thing to a sunrise, gradually increasing until wakeup time, when gentle nature sounds help nudge your child awake—staving off the savage beast. This gentle-waking alarm clock is especially good for kids with sensory sensitivities to loud noises.

12. A sonic-boom inspired alarm clock to wake the whole house

The Sonic Bomb clock has an alarm that's as loud as a chainsaw!

Best for: Teens and tweens

Heavy sleepers are no match for an alarm that reaches 113 decibels—about the loudness of a chainsaw 3 feet away or a car horn—and shakes you awake. If you want a silent wake up, you can adjust the volume so that you can use the bed shaker on its own. This clock allows for customizable waking: You can set multiple alarms and use the dimmer to adjust the display brightness, and it comes in seven different color choices.

13. Big numbers for little kids

Retro design and big numbers make this a choice that's good for any age.

Best for: All ages

This clock is brimming with retro style and cool features for big kids who want something simple and little ones that are just learning to tell time. The colorful clock boasts large, easy-to-read numbers, and the display includes the outside temperature and the date and day of the week. It also includes two alarms for weekday and weekend mode. The weekday alarm beeping speed increases each time the snooze button is hit, adding for a bit of urgency the longer they put off getting out of bed.

14. An alarm clock that does it all

A Bluetooth speaker, a nightlight, and an alarm clock all in one.

Best for: Teens and tweens

An alarm clock, a night light, a Bluetooth speaker, and hands-free phone all in one—there’s seemingly nothing this clock can’t do. A perfect choice for older kids, with the 48 changing color options (that strobe to the music, should they want to turn their room into a dance club) and an alarm that can be programmed to play their most upbeat songs, they'll love the customizable quality of this clock.

15. A retro clock that will never go out of style

This retro classic never goes out of style.

Best for: All ages

The classic hammer-to-bell alarm worked for us, it worked for our parents, and it'll definitely work for our kids. This retro style has been around for decades, and for good reason: It's not going out of style any time soon. Whether your kid is an early bird or a night owl, this classic white alarm clock will help start the day off bright and early.

16. A cute bear cub or bunny clock

This adorable clock wakes kids with gentle music instead of loud alarms.

Best for: Little kids

An adorable first alarm clock, the LumiClock has cute decorative ears that come in bear cub or a bunny. A soothing first alarm clock, it uses comforting music to gently wake your child, and glowing colors for use as an LED nightlight and lamp. When not being used as an alarm clock, kids can tap it to toggle through playful digital faces and fun sounds. Plus, it's made from BPA-free silicone that's easy to clean and care for.

