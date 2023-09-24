16 killed in coal mine fire in southern China
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Sixteen people were killed Sunday after being trapped in a burning coal mine in southern China.
A preliminary investigation has determined that a conveyor belt caught fire in the Shanjiaoshu coal mine in Panguan, in the Guizhou province, according to a statement from the Panzhou county government.
The mine rescue team extinguished the fire and the temperature and gas "have returned to normal," the government said.
China is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The United States is the next largest emitter of greenhouse gases.
The Shanjiaoshu coal mine is one of thousands in China. Safety standards have improved in China's mining operations, but 245 people died in 168 mining accidents last year, Channel News Asia reported.
Last month, a coal mine explosion in the Shaanxi province killed 11 people.