In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 largest media companies in the world in 2022.

The global media industry is worth nearly $2.3 trillion and is among the biggest industries in the world. It is also easily among the most important industries in the world as it plays an integral role in the promotion and dissemination of information. The media industry consists of broadcasting companies which can include the internet, radio, television and print, though the latter is a dying industry with the introduction of technology and cheaper, more efficient methods of distribution.

The outlook of the entertainment and media company is quite positive, with PwC forecasting that the industry will be worth nearly $3 trillion in 2026. In fact, it is expected to grow much faster than the global economy. Just like any other industry, the media segment took a bit hit in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but has shown a strong recovery since and is expected to post a CAGR of 4.6%.

One of the changes we've seen in the industry which has been accelerated recently by the pandemic is consumption of media from home via digital channels. Even as the pandemic has started to wane, digital growth is continuing to increase. We've already seen a market shift in terms of media consumption with streaming emerging as the area with the highest growth. While Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) can be considered to be the pioneer in this regard, many other companies have realized the potential of engaging in streaming services. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has now emerged as the biggest player in this market after the launch of Disney+, which combined with other streaming services offered by The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) means that its total number of subscribers in the world have crossed Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

The biggest media companies in the world wield an incredible amount of power and influence. The companies in our list have a combined market cap of over $700 billion. This also raises an interesting question which many are grappling with nowadays: do media companies have too much power? Well, according to a PEW research, 72% of U.S. adults do believe that media companies have too much power as well as influence in politics today.

Photo by Ashley Byrd on Unsplash

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of these companies, starting with number 16:

16. RTL Group S.A.

Total market cap of the company as of 26th November 2022 (in millions): 6,465

Total sales of the company (in millions): 7,845

Total profits of the company (in millions): 1,538

Total assets of the company (in millions): 12,170

The Luxembourg-based media company currently has around 70 television channels as well as 31 radio stations in multiple European countries including Germany and France.

15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Total market cap of the company as of 26th November 2022 (in millions): 13,808

Total sales of the company (in millions): 10,241

Total profits of the company (in millions): 953

Total assets of the company (in millions): 19,909

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is a leading advertising company in the U.S. The five major brands owned by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) include IPG Mediabrands, McCann Group Worldwide, FCB and MullenLowe Group. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has around 54,000 employees.

14. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Total market cap of the company as of 26th November 2022 (in millions): 13,816

Total sales of the company (in millions): 11,400

Total profits of the company (in millions): 398

Total assets of the company (in millions): 44,341

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) consists of companies which are responsible for the promotion of FIA Formula One World Championship. Bernie Ecclestone, considered to be one of the main drivers behind the popularity of F1, was the chief executive of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) for 40 years. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is headquartered in London.

13. WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Total market cap of the company as of 26th November 2022 (in millions): 11,363

Total sales of the company (in millions): 17,605

Total profits of the company (in millions): 877

Total assets of the company (in millions): 38,052

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) is one of the biggest media companies in the United Kingdom. WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) is also considered to be the largest advertising company in the world. The major assets owned by WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) include Essence Global, Finsbury, Wavemaker and Mindshare among others.

12. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Total market cap of the company as of 26th November 2022 (in millions): 16,539

Total sales of the company (in millions): 13,591

Total profits of the company (in millions): 1,436

Total assets of the company (in millions): 22,878

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is controlled by one of the most famous personalities of our time, Rupert Murdoch. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) owns the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox News, Fox Business and Fox Television Stations. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) was only established 3 years ago after 21st Century Fox was acquired by The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), with unacquired assets being spun-off to Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX).

11. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Total market cap of the company as of 26th November 2022 (in millions): 16,140

Total sales of the company (in millions): 14,273

Total profits of the company (in millions): 1,294

Total assets of the company (in millions): 26,146

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is a global media and marketing company which is headquartered in New York City. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is not just one of the biggest media companies in the world, but also one of the biggest advertising companies in the world. Established 36 years ago, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has operations in over a hundred countries globally.

10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Total market cap of the company as of 26th November 2022 (in millions): 27,854

Total sales of the company (in millions): 12,180

Total profits of the company (in millions): 1,022

Total assets of the company (in millions): 34,427

One of the most influential media companies in the world, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) was only established 7 months ago in April 2022 after being spun-off from Warner Media and merging with Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) has several divisions including the Warner Bros film and television studio, among the most famous film studios in the world. Further, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) also owns many U.S. networks including Discovery and Scripps, as well as CNN.

9. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Total market cap of the company as of 26th November 2022 (in millions): 9,418

Total sales of the company (in millions): 10,543

Total profits of the company (in millions): 13,427

Total assets of the company (in millions): 46,917

A British-Dutch-American multinational, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) maintains headquarters in Denver, London and Amsterdam. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) currently has operations in around half a dozen countries and more than 21,000 employees. In addition, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has around 10.8 million cable subscribers and a total of 25.3 million revenue generating units.

8. Publicis Groupe SA

Total market cap of the company as of 26th November 2022 (in millions): 16,558

Total sales of the company (in millions): 13,874

Total profits of the company (in millions): 1,214

Total assets of the company (in millions): 37,352

Publicis Groupe is a French media company which is counted among the largest media companies in the world. Publicis is majorly engaged in public relations and multinational advertising and is considered one of the Big Four agency companies globally.

7. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

Total market cap of the company as of 26th November 2022 (in millions): 8,491

Total sales of the company (in millions): 17,881

Total profits of the company (in millions): 2,411

Total assets of the company (in millions): 48,465

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) owns the direct-broadcast satellite provider Dish in addition to the over-the-top IPTV service known as Sling TV. Like many other media companies, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has seen its share price nosedive in 2022. Currently, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) employs over 16,000 people.

6. Naspers Limited

Total market cap of the company as of 26th November 2022 (in millions): 30,418

Total sales of the company (in millions): 7,009

Total profits of the company (in millions): 13,966

Total assets of the company (in millions): 70,813

The largest media company in South Africa, Naspers Limited was initially just a printing company, and the biggest such company in South Africa throughout the 20th century and currently owns Media24 and Takealot.com.

Please click to continue reading and see the 5 Largest Media Companies in the World in 2022.

