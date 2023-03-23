In this article, we will take a look at the 16 largest pest control companies in USA. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Largest Pest Control Companies in USA.

According to Straits Research, the pest control market is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% to reach $35.05 billion by 2030. The global pest control market is mainly led by North America, and it is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The significant expansion of the global pest control market is attributed to various factors, such as a rise in economic activity, urbanization, and population growth. Additionally, increased commercial activities and travel have led to a surge in the number of vehicles on roads, which has further contributed to the growth of the market.

The United States has stringent regulations in place set by regulatory authorities, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), to ensure the safety of pesticides for public and environmental health. The approval of pest control products by these regulatory bodies before their introduction into the US market eliminates the risks associated with these products. Moreover, the use of advanced pest control products by American farmers has resulted in increased productivity of the land. Additionally, in some regions of the United States, the present Integrated Pest Management (IPM) service has minimized the adverse effects of insecticides and pesticides on human health. According to Deloitte, the size of the global integrated pest management (IPM) market that caters to the need of the agricultural sector stood at $32 billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach a size of $49 billion in 2025. The IPM industry monitors the population of pests and ensures that they do not grow to unprecedented levels that can adversely impact crops through multiple techniques that are effective and environmentally friendly.

Story continues

Overall, the pest control industry is highly fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized businesses operating in local and regional markets. However, several large national and international pest control companies dominate the market, such as FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The pest control sector is a crucial component of society, as it plays a vital role in safeguarding public health and property by preventing and controlling pest infestations. The significance of this industry can be seen from the fact that pests are responsible for causing significant damage to crops, with an average loss of 20% to 40% of global yields, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN). The loss of crops due to pest infestations translates into an economic value of approximately $290 billion. To read more about the developments in the global pest industry and its major players, you can also take a look at the 12 Biggest Pest Control Companies in the World.

Largest Pest Control Companies in USA

hedgehog94/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

First, we compiled a comprehensive list of pest control companies operating in the USA and then narrowed it down to include only the companies with a strong geographical presence and a substantial market share. This was achieved by analyzing company websites, financial reports, and press releases. These companies offer both pest control products and services. We have ranked the companies in ascending order of their market capitalization as of March 20. For private companies, we have used a revenue multiple of 1.5x to estimate their market cap.

Largest Pest Control Companies in USA

16. Truly Nolen

Estimated Market Capitalization: $337.8 million

TTM Revenue: $225.2 million

Truly Nolen has over 80 years of experience in delivering quality pest control solutions across the United States. The company was founded in 1938 in Miami, Florida, and has since expanded its operations to several states.

Truly Nolen’s team of pest control technicians are extensively trained and certified to offer superior customer service. The company places a strong emphasis on continued education and training to ensure that its technicians stay current with the latest pest control techniques and technologies.

15. Aptive Environmental

Estimated Market Capitalization: $402 million

2020 Revenue: $268 million

Aptive Environmental is a Provo, Utah-based company providing pest control services to residential and commercial users across the United States. With a presence in more than 5,000 cities, Aptive Environmental is considered one of the fastest-growing pest control companies in North America.

The company specializes in dealing with a broad range of pests, including rodents, ants, bed bugs, termites, and mosquitoes. Aptive Environmental has won multiple awards for its eco-friendly business practices and has been commended for its dedication to sustainability. During 2020, the company’s customer base reached 1.3 million, the workforce increased by 24%, and its revenue grew by 33%.

14. Arrow Exterminators

Estimated Market Capitalization: $540 million

TTM Revenue: $360 million

Arrow Exterminators is an Atlanta-based company offering both residential and commercial pest control services. The company has been in operation since 1964 and is present in a number of Southeastern states, including Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

Arrow Exterminators provides a diverse array of pest control solutions to address different types of infestations, such as those caused by termites, rodents, and wildlife. Moreover, the company also offers insulation services that help enhance energy efficiency.

13. HomeTeam Pest Defense

Estimated Market Capitalization: $584.1

TTM Revenue: $389.4 million

HomeTeam Pest Defense is a Dallas, Texas-based provider of pest management services to residential and commercial customers with an experience of more than 25 years. HomeTeam Pest Defense is known for its innovative approach to pest control, which involves a unique “Taexx” built-in pest control system that is installed during the construction phase of a home. This built-in pest control system delivers pest control products directly into the walls of a home, providing long-lasting protection against common household pests. The company has 50 branch locations with a headcount of 1,900 employees and claims to perform more than 2 million services annually.

12. Massey Services

Estimated Market Capitalization: $799.2 million

TTM Revenue: $532.8 million

Massey Services is an Orlando, Florida-based pest and termite control corporation. The company has a headcount of 2,600 employees and a fleet of more than 2,400 vehicles under its portfolio. The company is in the business of providing residential and commercial pest and termite control services to more than 800,000 customers through its service facilities in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia. The company is known for its high level of customer satisfaction.

11. The Budd Group

Estimated Market Capitalization: $1.08 billion

TTM Revenue: $722.4 million

The Budd Group is a Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based family-owned provider of janitorial, landscaping, maintenance, and facility services that also encompasses pest control solutions. The company, founded in 1963, has a headcount of 4,000 employees that are highly trained. The Budd Group specializes in removing dirt, food scraps, and other bacteria to prevent the growth of pests. The removal of debris and trash is an important component of pest control services. The entity utilizes environmentally friendly methods in the provision of its services.

10. Rentokil North America, Inc.

Market Capitalization $2.03 billion

2019 Revenue: $1.39 billion

Rentokil North America, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO), an international pest control and hygiene service provider. The company provides various solutions, including fumigation, termite prevention and treatment, bed bug eradication, household pest control, and rat control.

In order to offer consumers efficient pest control solutions, Rentokil North America, Inc. places a high value on technology and innovation. The company identifies pest problems by utilizing cutting-edge strategies like remote monitoring and predictive analytics. Rentokil North America, Inc. oversees several business service companies. For instance, Ambius provides air purification, hand and surface hygiene, and plant and scenting services. Steritech conducts food safety and operational assessments, while SOLitude Lake Management delivers solutions for lake and pond management.

9. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT)

Market Capitalization: $2.09 billion

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) is a Walnut Creek, California-based company founded in 1980 by Bill Brown. The company provides solutions to protect lawns, gardens, and pets from pests. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has a headcount of over 6,300 employees. Overall, Central Garden & Pet offers a range of high-quality pest control products that are designed to be effective, easy to use, and affordable. The company’s commitment to sustainability makes it a trusted choice for consumers and commercial customers.

8. Orkin

Estimated Market Capitalization: $2.1 billion

TTM Revenue: $1.4 billion

Orkin is an Atlanta, Georgia-based pest control company. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Orkin provides integrated pest management programs that utilize a scientifically-based combination of treatment methods to attain satisfactory levels of pest control while minimizing the impact on humans, non-target organisms, and the environment. Orkin is dedicated to environmental responsibility and is a participant in the National Pest Management Association’s Quality Pro program, which upholds strict ethical and operational guidelines for professional pest control operators.

7. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Market Capitalization: $2.4 billion

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is a Middleton, Wisconsin-based global consumer products company founded in 2005 that offers a range of pest control solutions through its subsidiary, United Industries. The company offers a variety of products for controlling household pests such as ants, roaches, and spiders, as well as products for controlling outdoor pests such as mosquitoes, flies, and ticks. One of the key products in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPB) pest control portfolio is the Hot Shot line of insecticides designed to kill a wide range of household pests. The company also offers the Cutter line of outdoor insect repellents, which includes sprays, lotions, and candles that can be used to repel mosquitoes and other flying insects.

6. Terminix

Estimated Market Capitalization: $2.85 billion

TTM Revenue: $1.9 billion

Terminix is a prominent company that specializes in offering pest control solutions for both residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Memphis, Tennessee and has a presence in 24 territories, serving a vast customer base of approximately 2.9 million homes and businesses. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO).

Terminix employs skilled technicians who utilize advanced methods and cutting-edge equipment to thoroughly detect and eliminate pests with precision. In addition to conventional pesticide-based treatments, Terminix also provides eco-friendly treatments that make use of non-toxic substances. Furthermore, Terminix also offers a variety of preventative methods, such as sealing entry holes, removing potential nesting locations, and offering regular maintenance, to deter pests from returning.

In addition to Terminix, firms such as FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) are also amongst the largest pest control companies in USA.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Largest Pest Control Companies in USA.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 16 Largest Pest Control Companies in USA is originally published on Insider Monkey.