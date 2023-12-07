How 16 local Pearl Harbor survivors remembered the 1941 attack through the years

Dec. 7—There were about 87,000 military servicemen in Oahu, Hawaii during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

More than 2,400 Americans died in the attack, including civilians, and another 1,000 people were wounded.

Anybody who was within three miles of the coastline of Oahu, Hawaii is considered a Pearl Harbor survivor. Over the years, many articles were written about local Pearl Harbor survivors. To recognize the anniversary of the attack, we went into the archives to share their stories.

Jim Green, Beavercreek

Green was on firefighting duty the morning of the attack. His first job was to put out fires on the two destroyers, the Cassins and the Downes.

"I was stationed at the submarine base at Pearl Harbor," he said in 1994. "On that particular Sunday morning I had firefighter duty...When the attack came, we got a call from the Navy yard to go over and fight a fire that had started in the dry dock.

"We were then assigned to the 50-caliber machine guns up on the bachelor officers quarters, but it didn't do much good because we didn't have any ammunition. The gunnery officer was at home wit his family and there was no way to get into the armory to get the ammunition."

By the time they could get the armory open, "all of the Japanese planes were gone ... so we never even fired a shot," he said.

Charles Copley, Butler Twp.