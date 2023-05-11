These are the 16 longest-lasting trucks money can buy

The Toyota Tacoma is one of the longest-lasting trucks you can buy, according to iSeeCars. Toyota

What truck buyer doesn't want their Ford, Chevy, or Toyota to last as long as possible?

Car search engine iSeeCars.com identified the trucks most likely to drive 250,000 miles.

The average truck has a 25.9% chance of going the distance.

Trucks are expensive. Buyers may want some assurance that the vehicle's they're spending their hard-earned cash on will stick around for the long haul — not head to the trash heap prematurely.

For that, look no further than iSeeCars.com's latest study on vehicle longevity. The car search engine studied some 260 million vehicle sales from 2012-2022, crunched the numbers, and figured out which cars, trucks, and SUVs are most likely to rack up 250,000 miles or more.

When it comes to pickup trucks, heavy-duty models win the day. Not exactly the kind of vehicle you want to run all your errands in. Fortunately, some more practically sized models made the list too.

According to iSeeCars, the average vehicle has an 11.8% chance of hitting 250,000 miles. For trucks, that's 25.9%. These 16 models are most likely to keep on truckin' the longest.

1. Ford F-350 Super Duty

The Car Connection

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 49.1%

Compared to average truck: 1.9x

2. Toyota Tundra

Toyota Tundra CrewMax. Toyota

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.9%

Compared to average truck: 1.8x

3. Ford F-250 Super Duty

Ford

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 43.6%

Compared to average truck: 1.7x

4. Toyota Tacoma

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma. Toyota

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.7%

Compared to average truck: 1.6x

5. GMC Sierra 2500HD

GMC

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.3%

Compared to average truck: 1.6x

6. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevrolet

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.2%

Compared to average truck: 1.6x

7. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Chevrolet

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 31.0%

Compared to average truck: 1.2x

8. Chevrolet Avalanche

Chevrolet

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.7%

Compared to average truck: 1.0x

9. Ram 2500

FCA

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.3%

Compared to average truck: 1.0x

10. Ram 3500

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 24.3%

Compared to average truck: 0.9x

11. Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 Hybrid. Ford

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 19.2%

Compared to average truck: 0.7x

12. GMC Sierra 1500

GMC

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 18.3%

Compared to average truck: 0.7x

13. Ford Ranger

The 2024 Ford Ranger Lariat. Ford

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 14.1%

Compared to average truck: 0.5x

14. Ram 1500

Matthew DeBord/BI

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 14.1%

Compared to average truck: 0.5x

15. Cadillac Escalade EXT

Cadillac

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 12.5%

Compared to average truck: 0.5x

16. Nissan Frontier

2022 Nissan Frontier. Nissan

Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 12.5%

Compared to average truck: 0.5x

Read the original article on Business Insider