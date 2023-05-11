These are the 16 longest-lasting trucks money can buy

Tim Levin
·3 min read
Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma is one of the longest-lasting trucks you can buy, according to iSeeCars.Toyota

  • What truck buyer doesn't want their Ford, Chevy, or Toyota to last as long as possible?

  • Car search engine iSeeCars.com identified the trucks most likely to drive 250,000 miles.

  • The average truck has a 25.9% chance of going the distance.

Trucks are expensive. Buyers may want some assurance that the vehicle's they're spending their hard-earned cash on will stick around for the long haul — not head to the trash heap prematurely.

For that, look no further than iSeeCars.com's latest study on vehicle longevity. The car search engine studied some 260 million vehicle sales from 2012-2022, crunched the numbers, and figured out which cars, trucks, and SUVs are most likely to rack up 250,000 miles or more.

When it comes to pickup trucks, heavy-duty models win the day. Not exactly the kind of vehicle you want to run all your errands in. Fortunately, some more practically sized models made the list too.

According to iSeeCars, the average vehicle has an 11.8% chance of hitting 250,000 miles. For trucks, that's 25.9%. These 16 models are most likely to keep on truckin' the longest.

1. Ford F-350 Super Duty

Ford F-350
The Car Connection

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 49.1%

  • Compared to average truck: 1.9x

2. Toyota Tundra

2014 2017 toyota tundra crewmax
Toyota Tundra CrewMax.Toyota

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.9%

  • Compared to average truck: 1.8x

3. Ford F-250 Super Duty

2015 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250
Ford

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 43.6%

  • Compared to average truck: 1.7x

4. Toyota Tacoma

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma.
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma.Toyota

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.7%

  • Compared to average truck: 1.6x

5. GMC Sierra 2500HD

2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD
GMC

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.3%

  • Compared to average truck: 1.6x

6. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.Chevrolet

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.2%

  • Compared to average truck: 1.6x

7. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.Chevrolet

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 31.0%

  • Compared to average truck: 1.2x

8. Chevrolet Avalanche

Chevrolet Avalanche 2011
Chevrolet

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.7%

  • Compared to average truck: 1.0x

9. Ram 2500

Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Lonestar Silver
FCA

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.3%

  • Compared to average truck: 1.0x

10. Ram 3500

2018 Ram 3500 heavy duty
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 24.3%

  • Compared to average truck: 0.9x

11. Ford F-150

The 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid.
The Ford F-150 Hybrid.Ford

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 19.2%

  • Compared to average truck: 0.7x

12. GMC Sierra 1500

GMC Sierra 1500
GMC

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 18.3%

  • Compared to average truck: 0.7x

13. Ford Ranger

The 2024 Ford Ranger Lariat.
The 2024 Ford Ranger Lariat.Ford

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 14.1%

  • Compared to average truck: 0.5x

14. Ram 1500

RAM 1500
Matthew DeBord/BI

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 14.1%

  • Compared to average truck: 0.5x

15. Cadillac Escalade EXT

Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
Cadillac

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 12.5%

  • Compared to average truck: 0.5x

16. Nissan Frontier

2022 Nissan Frontier._7
2022 Nissan Frontier.Nissan

  • Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 12.5%

  • Compared to average truck: 0.5x

