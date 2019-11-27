16 McDonald Hopkins attorneys selected to 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists

CLEVELAND, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten attorneys at McDonald Hopkins have been recognized by Ohio Super Lawyers as among the top attorneys in Ohio. No more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by Super Lawyers. In addition, six of the firm's attorneys have been named to the Ohio Rising Stars list as among the top up-and-coming attorneys in Ohio. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state receive this honor.
2020 Ohio Super Lawyers
- David L. Drechsler; Litigation Department
- Jennifer Dowdell Armstrong; Litigation Department; Chair, Women's Council
- Richard H. Blake; Chair, Government Compliance, Investigations and White Collar Defense Practice
- Colette Gibbons; Business Restructuring Services Department
- Sean D. Malloy; Chair, Business Restructuring Services Department
- William J. O'Neill; Litigation Department; Firm General Counsel
- Scott N. Opincar; Business Restructuring Services Department
- Roger L. Shumaker; Estate Planning and Probate Practice
- Shawn M. Riley; Firm President
- Peter D. Welin; Construction Practice Group
2020 Ohio Rising Stars
- Amanda Rose Martin; Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice
- Isabelle Bibet-Kalinyak; Healthcare Practice; Immigration Practice
- Maria Carr; Business Restructuring Services Department
- Karina R. Conley; Labor and Employment Practice
- Christopher G. Hawley; Mergers and Acquisitions Practice
- Joseph M. Muska; Litigation Department
