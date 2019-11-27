16 McDonald Hopkins attorneys selected to 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists

CLEVELAND, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten attorneys at McDonald Hopkins have been recognized by Ohio Super Lawyers as among the top attorneys in Ohio. No more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by Super Lawyers. In addition, six of the firm's attorneys have been named to the Ohio Rising Stars list as among the top up-and-coming attorneys in Ohio. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state receive this honor.

2020 Ohio Super Lawyers

2020 Ohio Rising Stars

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

