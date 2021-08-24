16 members, associates of Canton-area gang charged after joint multi-year investigation, police say

Reuters Videos

The scenes of chaos erupted after a ruling party lawmaker described some of the country's past defence ministers as "traitors", the TASS news agency reported.Domestic political tensions have run high in Armenia since a war last year in which Azeri forces drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.Security officers could be seen pouring onto the floor of the house to quell the disturbance in television footage. The parliament called a recess.