$16 million mansion for sale near New Orleans, but act fast. Beyoncé had her eye on it

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

Louisiana’s priciest home is so out of this world that queen bee Beyoncé Knowles even tried coaxing the owner out of it.

The French Provincial-style mega mansion, nestled in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie, is now looking for a new buyer with $16.9 million to spend.

The 15,000-plus-square-foot estate offers ample living space across six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four half-baths, according to the online listing. The home also boasts high-end touches throughout, including antique European fixtures, custom cabinetry, lofty 24-foot ceilings in the foyer, and heated marble floors in the master suite and bathroom.

“It’s the finest property in the city,” lead listing agent Shaun McCarthy told the Acadiana Advocate.

Local businessman Shane Guidry purchased the lot for $1.2 million in 2011.
The luxury property is owned by local businessman Shane Guidry and his wife Holly, who dropped $1.2 million on the half-acre lot in 2011 and spent the next three years — and $15 million — building their dream home, according to the newspaper.

Guidry is one of the GOP’s largest donors in Louisiana and part-owner of offshore supplier Harvey Gulf International Marine, which runs shipyard operations along the Gulf Coast.

McCarthy and listing manager Peggy Bruce admit it will be tough finding a buyer for the pricey property, which was once eyed by singer Beyoncé.

The home boasts several high-end touches throughout, including antique European fixtures, custom cabinetry, lofty 24-foot ceilings in the foyer and heated marble floors.
The luxurious property in Metairie was recently listed for $16.9 million.
“[She] put a play on this house a few years back, and the owner wasn’t interested in selling at that time,” Bruce said, according to Realtor.com. “We have tried to reach out to Beyoncé using some connections we have, but haven’t received a response yet.”

The home’s other amenities include a full spa and massage room, saunas, a home gym, 15-seat theater and nail station, among other features. There’s also plenty of room to entertain guests in the outdoor kitchen and patio, or relax beside the in-ground cocktail pool.

The home includes a chef&#x002019;s kitchen and butler&#x002019;s pantry, according to the listing.
The mansion also features an in-ground cocktail pool out back.
The mansion’s custom marble floors are perhaps the most lavish, unique feature; they came from a quarry in Italy that the Guidrys bought to ensure there was enough to cover the ground floor, according to McCarthy.

“It’s 24-by-24 marble flooring that is just luxurious,” he told Realtor. com. “The veins are just beautiful, and it all just kind of flows together, because it all came from one quarry.”

Take a closer look at the property below.

The sprawling mansion boats six bedrooms spread out across two stories.
The home features custom cabinetry and other high-end touches throughout.
The home&#x002019;s other amenities include a full spa and massage room, saunas, and a hair and nail station.
The master bathroom includes a walk-in shower and a clawfoot soaking tub.
