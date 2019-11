Recife, Brazil

Recife is the easternmost major city in Brazil, and the beautiful Rua do Bom Jesus occupies one of the easternmost parts of the city. The colorful street, which is lined with tall palm trees, is brimming with history. Dating back to the 15th century, this street contained the first synagogue built in the Americas, the Kahal Zur Israel Synagogue. The building is still there for visitors to see.