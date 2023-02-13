In this article, we will discuss the 16 Most Valuable Japanese Companies In The World. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Japanese Companies In The World.

Japan is home to some of the world's largest and most valuable companies. The country has a long history of producing innovative and successful businesses, and the country’s economy is driven by a combination of cutting-edge technology, world-class manufacturing, and a strong work ethic. The Japanese business landscape is diverse and is known for its ability to adapt and thrive in challenging economic times. According to Business Standard, the nominal GDP in FY 2023 is forecasted to set a new high of 571 trillion yen, a 2.1% increase from the previous fiscal year, despite the economic downturn around the world.

In recent years, the Japanese economy has undergone a significant transformation, with new industries emerging and old ones declining. Despite this, some of the country's largest and most valuable companies have remained a constant presence, driven by their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. These companies include tech giants like Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) and Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTC:PCRFY), automakers such as Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC), and financial powerhouses like Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

According to Global Data, the manufacturing industry contributes around 89% to the Japanese GDP, and the automotive industry contributes the most to the manufacturing industry. The Japanese automotive industry has a long history of innovation and has been at the forefront of the development of new technologies. For example, Japanese car manufacturers were among the first to introduce hybrid and electric vehicles and continue to be leaders in the development of these technologies today.

Apart from the established conglomerates, the Japanese government has taken measures to spur growth and encourage startups in the country. The Japanese government has been actively promoting entrepreneurship and has implemented policies to support the growth of the startup sector. As per Japan Dev, the government-sponsored entity JETRO has helped make advanced manufacturing the biggest industry in Japan by allowing them to benefit from tax reductions. Some of the prominent sectors for emerging start-ups from Japan include robotics, SaaS, consumer services, and FinTech. Some examples of the leading startups from Japan include SmartHR, SmartNews, Preferred Networks, Inc., Spiber, Inc., and Clean Planet.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 16 most valuable Japanese companies in the world, we sourced data of the biggest Japanese companies from the Fortune 500 Global 2022 rankings. We then proceeded to rank these companies in ascending order of their market capitalization.

Market Cap as of February 4, 2023: $50.0 billion

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTC:NTDOY) develops, produces, and sells home entertainment systems worldwide. The company offers various products, including Video Game Hardware, Consoles, Playing Cards, and related software. The company is now among the most recognizable gaming company globally, with best-selling consoles like the GameCube, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance Family, and the Nintendo Switch. Some of its most famous intellectual properties (IPs) include Super Mario, Zelda, Metroid, and the Pokemon game franchise.

15. Daikin Industries,Ltd. (6367.T)

Market Cap as of February 4, 2023: $51.1 billion

Founded in 1924, Daikin Industries,Ltd. (6367.T) is among the world’s largest air conditioning companies. Daikin Industries,Ltd. (6367.T) manufactures and commercializes Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Equipment for residential and commercial use. Several other businesses include Chemicals, Defense Systems, Oil Hydraulics, and Electronics. The largest markets for Daikin Industries,Ltd. (6367.T) is the Americas and Europe, with the Americas accounting for over 40% of the company’s sales.

14. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (4661.T)

Market Cap as of February 4, 2023: $54.1 billion

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (4661.T) operates hotels and theme parks in Japan. The theme parks operated by the company include Tokyo DisneySea Theme Parks and Tokyo Disneyland. The company's hotel division administers and runs several establishments, including Ambassador Hotel, Kyoto Brighton Hotel, Urayasu Brighton Hotel, etc. In addition, Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (4661.T) manages and operates Ikspiari, a shopping complex with cafes, stores, a movie theatre, and monorail service to and from Tokyo Disney Resort.

13. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (6098.T)

Market Cap as of February 4, 2023: $54.5 billion

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (6098.T) offers services for temporary employment, marketing, and human resource technology. The company’s operating segments include HR Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. Some of the noticeable subsidiaries of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (6098.T) include Indeed, a search engine for jobs, and Glassdoor, which provides information related to employment and companies.

12. Tokyo Electron Limited (OTC:TOELY)

Market Cap as of February 4, 2023: $56.7 billion

Founded in 1963, Tokyo Electron Limited (OTC:TOELY) develops, produces, and commercializes industrial electronics products, including semiconductors and fabrication tools. The company’s client list includes leading manufacturers of memory, logic, and foundry chips, including Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930.KS). In the fiscal year 2022, China was the largest market for Tokyo Electron Limited (OTC:TOELY), accounting for 28.3% of the company’s total sales, followed by South Korea and Taiwan.

11. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ( NYSE: SMFG

Market Cap as of February 4, 2023: $58.8 billion

Founded in 2002, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) offers Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Securities, Leasing, and other services in Japan, Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) is among the top banks in Japan. As of March 2022, the company had a 7% market share in domestic loans, compared to 8.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

10. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (4568.T)

Market Cap as of February 4, 2023: $59.0 billion

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (4568.T) is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (4568.T) produces Medical Supplies and Equipment as well as Medicinal Drugs for both humans and animals. The company also produces other products, such as Food and Additives, Agrochemicals, and Livestock Feeds. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (4568.T) operates globally and has a presence in several countries around the world, including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

9. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063.T)

Market Cap as of February 4, 2023: $59.6 billion

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063.T) is a Japanese multinational chemical company. The company’s operating segments include Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Specialty Chemicals, Semiconductor Silicon, Silicon, Electronic & Functional Materials, and Diversified Business. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063.T) produces and sells PVC products, synthetic resins, fertilizers, chemicals, and electronic components such as semiconductor silicon, synthetic quartz, rare earth quartz, etc.

8. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (9983.T)

Market Cap as of February 4, 2023: $63.2 billion

Founded in 1963, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (9983.T) is a retail holding company that designs, produces, and sells apparel through its subsidiaries. The company offers casual clothing and other products for men, women, and children. Fast Retailing has a growing global presence and operates stores in several countries around the world, including Japan, China, the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia. As of 2021, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (9983.T) had over 3,500 stores in 25 countries and regions.

7. KDDI Corporation (9433.T)

Market Cap as of February 4, 2023: $65.1 billion

KDDI Corporation (9433.T) is among the largest telecom operators in Japan. KDDI Corporation (9433.T) operates in two segments: Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services Segment offers mobile communication devices and services under the names au Hikari, MVNO, and the AU brand. It provides customers with a range of mobile communication services, including voice and data services, as well as the latest mobile devices. The Business Services Segment provides corporate clients with data center services under the Telehouse brand. This segment offers businesses secure and reliable data center solutions, including data storage, network services, and cloud computing services.

6. SoftBank Group Corp. (9984.T)

Market Cap as of February 4, 2023: $71.5 billion

SoftBank Group Corp. (9984.T) is a Japanese conglomerate that operates in various industries, including telecommunications, technology, energy, and finance. In addition to its core businesses, the company also sells design software tools, intellectual property for microprocessors, and related technological services. The company's major assets include 24% shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and ownership of ARM Holdings Plc, which designs microprocessors and related technology and software. With these assets, SoftBank Group Corp. (9984.T) has a strong presence in both the technology and finance industries.

