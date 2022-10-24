Try These Easy Christmas Mocktails for a Seasonal Sip Without the Alcohol

A cold glass of milk with a plate of gingerbread cookies isn't the only non-alcoholic drink option available to you during the Christmas season. And while a spiked cup of hot chocolate can be just what you need after a sit-down dinner with the in-laws, Christmas mocktails have the same amount of Christmas spirit (without the literal spirits). These easy non-alcoholic Christmas drinks are the perfect option to serve at a family Christmas party where there is a younger crowd, or at any gathering where guests might prefer a festive mocktail option.

From refreshing non-alcoholic cocktails to festive punch recipes that will have you pouring seconds into your holiday cup, these drinks can be enjoyed all December long, then into Dry January and beyond. You can pair a chai or golden milk latte with your Christmas brunch, or mix up a red mocktail that could work for Valentine's Day, too. It doesn't matter if you are prepping spooky drinks for Halloween or holiday cocktails for Easter — it's always fun to design a drink menu that incorporates seasonal flavors and themes. You may have an easier time finding candy canes during the winter months, but you'll still want to sip on these yummy non-alcoholic drinks long after you take down the tree.

Everyday Dishes