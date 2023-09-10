16-year-old and 19-year-old brothers killed in Miami-Dade shooting, authorities say

A 16-year-old boy and his 19-year-old brother were killed in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities say.

Osvaldo Martinez Marquez and his older sibling, Alexis Martinez Marquez, were killed in the area of Southwest 175th Street and 102nd Avenue in the West Perrine community, according to Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers.

Police haven’t officially released the victims’ identities to the public.

“Miami-Dade Police Department responded to 10214 SW 175th St. to reports of a shooting,” Det. Angel Rodriguez told the Miami Herald in an email on Sunday. “Upon arrival, they discovered two, unidentified white males with apparent gunshot wounds.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue determined both were dead, Rodriguez added.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for anonymous tips leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of the Martinez Marquez brothers, according to Crime Stoppers.

#DoubleHomicide #AlexisAndOsvaldoMartinezMarquez #SouthDade #Brothers - We are reposting this because these young men were brothers. Imagine the family who has to deal with this senseless #GunViolence. pic.twitter.com/6CGWyK5d8U — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) September 10, 2023

Anyone with information about homicide is encouraged to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective R. Riveron at 305-471-2400. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 305-471-8477.