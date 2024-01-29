16-year-old and 21-year-old kill each other in a shootout, Milwaukee police say

Two people were killed, including a teenager, after firing shots at each other, Milwaukee police said.

The incident happened on the 4900 block of North Hopkins Street Monday shortly before 2:30 p.m.

A 16-year-old, gender not provided, died at the scene, while a 21-year-old later died at a hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Child homicides dropped in Milwaukee last year, from 27 to 21 as of Dec. 21. However, children are still shot and killed at roughly twice the rate of pre-pandemic years, according to data from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

That comes as gun violence in 2020 became the leading cause of death for children in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health officials, law enforcement and academics have pointed to easy access to firearms by children and increased gun carrying in general as factors behind a rise in child gun deaths. National gun sales skyrocketed in 2020 to the highest levels in a decade, according to SafeHome.org.

In October, the Medical College of Wisconsin published a study that correlated a rise in the manufacturing of 9mm pistols with a rise in youth firearm deaths and injuries.

From 2001 to 2020, firearm deaths and injuries for children increased more than 48% and 69%, respectively, the study said. At the same time, pistol production in the U.S. increased by nearly 1,300%.

Other factors also come into play when it comes to child gun violence, including poverty and chronic and traumatic stress, according to research on the issue.

This is developing story.

Elliot Hughes contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 16- and 21-year-olds fatally shoot each other, Milwaukee police say