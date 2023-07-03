16-year-old accused of fatally shooting teenager in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON - A 16-year-old is accused of killing another teenager here.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Millville youth on Sunday, June 25, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim, Trah'Zir "Zir" Bennett, was killed around 8:50 p.m. on Mount Vernon Street in Bridgeton.

The suspect was arrested Friday, but an investigation remains "active and ongoing," the prosecutor's office said.

A GoFundMe campaign to help the victim's family describes Bennett as "a wonderful son, a caring brother, and most importantly a loving father."

"His passing leaves behind his family and his beautiful baby girl." says the appeal.

The suspect is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as destruction of evidence, obstruction of the administration of justice and hindering apprehension.

The charges are only allegations. The suspect has not been convicted in the case.

The prosecutor's office said it will seek to have the youth held in custody pending resolution of the charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor's Detective Christopher Johnson at 856-579-1431 or Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Suspect, 16, accused of killing 16-year-old victim in Bridgeton