16-year-old accused of shooting 2 in Xenia turned himself in Saturday

Jan. 22—A 16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in the Monday shooting of two people in Xenia turned himself in Saturday evening.

He turned himself into the Xenia Police Division and was taken into custody without incident, according to an updated press release from Xenia Police Division on Saturday night.

The juvenile was taken to Greene County Juvenile Detention and will be arraigned in the Greene County Juvenile Court at a future date, police said.

"We're cooperating with the police and we have an agreement with the prosecutor's office and police to turn him inSaturday," said attorney Peter Scranton, a partner of the Columbus law firm Luftman, Heck & Associates.

The Dayton Daily News is not naming the teen because it does not routinely name juveniles unless they are charged in adult court.

Xenia officers and deputies from the Greene County Sheriff's Office responded around 3:10 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at 421 E. Second St.

Two people were shot and wounded — a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl — who were taken to an area hospital, according to a release from the Xenia Police Division.

Witnesses said two groups of people were arguing when the juvenile suspect "produced a pistol and started shooting" at the two gunshot victims and several other people who were present, the release stated.

The Greene County Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal complaint in Greene County Juvenile Court against the suspected shooter for the following offenses: eight counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; eight counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; six counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony, and four counts of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, according to the release.

Scranton also said his client "maintains his innocence."

He said he was contacted by the teen's family and spoke to the juvenile earlier this week.