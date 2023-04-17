16-year-old accused of shooting 2 in Xenia criminally charged, to be tried as adult

A 16-year-old accused of shooting and injuring two in a Xenia shooting earlier this year has been criminally charged.

Shawn Strickland, 16, has been indicted on 22 counts including six counts of attempted murder, according to court documents.

Strickland will also be tried as an adult.

On Jan. 16 Greene County deputies and Xenia police were called to the 400 block of East Second Street on Jan. 16 to reports of a shooting

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: 16-year-old suspected of shooting 2 in Xenia turns self in

When they arrived on the scene they found a man and a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that two groups of people were fighting when at some point Strickland allegedly took out a pistol and started shooting.

Stickland ran from the scene and later turned himself in days later.

News Center 7′s policy would normally keep us from identifying an underage suspect, but since Strickland is being tried as an adult we’ve made the decision to name him.

