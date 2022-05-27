16-year-old accused in stabbing dies after becoming unresponsive in Daytona police custody

A 16-year-old accused of stabbing another teenager died after becoming unresponsive while being taken into custody, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Aaron A. Moten died early Wednesday as he was being transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando from Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Police Chief Jakari Young said during a press conference.

Young said it appeared Moten was under the influence of a substance.

"We could tell from our initial contact with him that he appeared to be under the influence of some form of substance, just based on our interaction with him," Young said.

The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Thursday but the report had yet to be released to police and the cause of death was unknown, Young said.

"It's still unclear. We won't know exactly what caused his death until we get that report back from the ME's office," Young said. "But there were no signs of foul play. Based on what I've been able to review, there was basically no use of force."

He said he was proud of the agency's response and noted that the K-9 did not apprehend Moten, meaning the dog did not bite him.

FDLE asked to examine the case

Young said he asked The Florida Department of Law Enforcement to take a look at the case in the name of transparency because Moten was temporarily in his department's custody.

"We did ask FDLE to come in and take a look just for transparency purposes. Again, I'm not concerned as far what I was able to review, as far as our actions on scene, and how we handled (Moten)," Young said.

Young said usually when FDLE investigates an incident, any officers involved are placed on administrative leave, but not in this case.

"Based on what I've seen that's not even necessary," Young said.

It is Young's decision and not FDLE's as to whether officers are placed on administrative leave, a department spokesman stated.

Young said that he would not release the body camera video because the investigation was still open. He also said Moten's mother did not want it released but she was aware it would become public at some point.

"She's seen the video and she's very comfortable with our actions," Young said.

Before police arrived and found Moten in a backyard, witnesses said they saw a man repeatedly yelling "I love you" and wailing in pain on the ground, a report stated.

Teen girl suffers multiple stab wounds

Daytona Beach Police were looking for Moten after receiving a call at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday about a stabbing at a home in the 1000 block of Imperial Drive, a release stated.

After arriving at the home, first-responders found a 17-year-old female bleeding from multiple stab wounds to her arms, legs and head, the release stated. She was outside the home and bystanders were attempting to apply pressure to the wounds, according to the report.

Portions of the police report were redacted, including the victim's name and the identify of witnesses.

Paramedics took her to Halifax Health Medical Center where she was in stable condition, the release stated.

Police said the “exact motive” for the stabbing remains unclear and also said they believe Moten and the victim knew one another, the release stated.

The victim and a witness described the knife as a "yellow and black Steelers knife," which was found in a bin in a bedroom inside the home, the report stated. Dried blood covered the knife, according to the report.

With witnesses’ descriptions, police began searching for the suspect, since identified as Moten, the release stated. A K-9 team started tracking from the scene of the stabbing and found Moten “lying face-down on the ground” in a backyard on Continental Drive, the release stated.

“Moten was taken into custody at that point without the use of force and paramedics were called in immediately to evaluate him," the release stated.

"Moten became unresponsive soon afterward and officers carried him to a front yard along Continental Drive to meet up with paramedics. He was revived by paramedics before his arrival" at Halifax, the release stated.

“Prior to being detained, Moten was yelling inaudible noises and slightly rocking side to side on the ground while lying on his stomach with his hands underneath his person,” according to the report.

Blood was on Moten’s hands, the report stated.

A resident told police that before officers arrived, he was in the backyard of his home when he saw a male jump the fence while repeatedly yelling “I love you,” the report stated. The male then laid down on the ground and seemed to be “wailing” in pain, the report stated.

The witness went inside and alerted his mother who looked out the window and saw the male “moaning and flailing his left arm” the report stated. She called 911. She said that shortly after contacting dispatch, police entered her backyard.

Before this incident, Moten was listed as a missing juvenile. There was also an arrest warrant for Moten on charges of battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deprivation of the 911 emergency service in relation to a domestic violence case reported at another location overnight Tuesday.

Young said that incident was related to an altercation with his mother. Moten fled and was reported missing at that time, Young said.

