16-year-old accuser testifies in Los Lunas rape trial

Phaedra Haywood, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·2 min read

Sep. 28—The now 16-year-old girl Robert Serrano is accused of raping in 2017 took the stand on the second day of his trial, telling jurors she was disgusted when she learned she had been exchanging Facebook messages with a middle-aged man from Los Lunas and not the handsome Peruvian teenager he'd posed as online.

She used the word "disgusted" three more times in her 30 minutes of testimony Tuesday before the state District Court adjourned for the day: She was disgusted when she first saw his real face, disgusted when he realized he wanted to date her despite their age difference — she was 12 and he was in his mid-50s — and disgusted when he sent her gifts in the mail.

The girl — who was removed from her mother's custody following the alleged assaults by Serrano and now lives with her father out of state — took the stand late in the day Tuesday.

Her testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.

It was unclear from the few questions she answered whether her testimony will be strong enough to convict 60-year-old Serrano in a case largely built on her word.

She said she remembered going to the movies with Serrano and her younger sister Oct. 5, 2017 — one of two dates when he is accused of raping her — and that she was worried he might hold her against her will because he had done so before.

She drank something that smelled strong and made her feel "kinda dizzy" that night, she said, and didn't remember much of what happened after that until she regained consciousness in the back seat of Serrano's vehicle, which was parked outside her home.

She and Serrano were in the back seat, she said, and her mother was standing outside.

According to evidence presented earlier in the trial, Serrano had ingratiated himself with the girl's mother after befriending the child online.

Police went to the girl's home the next morning to investigate a call to her school from someone who identified himself as "Pastor Marco" — police believe it was Serrano — reporting to officials she was being exploited online. According to evidence presented at his trial, Serrano was at the home when officers arrived and told them he was helping the girl's family prevent her from running away.

The girl told jurors Serrano had put "bruises" or "hickeys" on her neck — which also were shown in police evidence photos — but she didn't remember how or when he put them there.

"I'm not sure," she said. I don't remember because I blacked out."

Serrano is charged with two first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13. If he is convicted on both counts, he could be sent to prison for up to 36 years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • L.A. County leaders request inquests into three fatal shootings by sheriff's deputies

    The L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion that asks the county's coroner to conduct inquests into the circumstance, manner, and causes of the deaths of Dana Mitchell "Malik" Young, Jr., Samuel Herrera, Jr., and Dijon Kizzee, each of whom was killed in 2020 by L.A. County sheriff's deputies.

  • China seeks to calm power supply fears as crunch bites

    China's all-powerful economic planning agency waded into the country's power crunch on Wednesday, attempting to reassure residents and businesses in areas hardest hit by shortages that it has the coal use and supply situation under close watch. The state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said it has asked local governments to closely monitor coal use and stocks at power plants and to improve fulfilment of medium- and long-term contracts to supply thermal coal. The move comes as electricity shortages continue to paralyse parts of the world's no. 2 economy in various regions, particularly the northeast.

  • Body found in Boise River, two weeks after a man was reported submerged

    A witness reported seeing the man go under on Sept. 15.

  • U.S. bars flight from landing with Americans from Kabul - activists

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday denied U.S. landing rights for a charter plane carrying more than 100 Americans and U.S. green card holders evacuated from Afghanistan, organizers of the flight said. "They will not allow a charter on an international flight into a U.S. port of entry," Bryan Stern, a founder of non-profit group Project Dynamo, said of the department's Customs and Border Protection agency.

  • Samsung Electronics close to finalising $17 billion Texas chip plant -sources

    SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is close to finalising the construction of a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Williamson County in the U.S. state of Texas, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Samsung told Reuters that it is continuing due diligence in multiple locations, and that it has yet to make a decision. The factory will make advanced logic semiconductor chips and is likely to create about 1,800 jobs, Samsung previously said in filings to state officials.

  • New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant

    New Zealand's daily coronavirus cases jumped to their highest level in weeks on Wednesday, a setback to the South Pacific nation's battle to eliminate the highly infectious Delta variant from its shores. Health authorities reported 45 new cases, all in the biggest city, Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 1,230. It's much higher than the eight reported on Tuesday, and the highest number of daily cases since Sept 2.

  • Illinois becomes 1st Midwestern state to pass a law to phase out fossil fuels

    At a time when the Midwest is being battered by more severe storms due to climate change, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a landmark law this month that will transition the state to 100 percent clean energy by 2045, with benchmarks along the way.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Woman arrested after being found naked in back seat of Jeep at Florida car dealership: Police report

    A Florida woman was arrested after a customer found her naked in the back seat of a Jeep Wrangler at a car dealership, according to police.

  • Teen truck driver who ran over 6 cyclists while trying to blow exhaust on them has not been arrested, reports say

    "Do you think I'm going to jail?" the teen driver reportedly asked, according to a witness. Local reports said the teen was not immediately arrested.

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • Man felt calling to ‘sacrifice’ 5 murder victims in Fort Worth, Arizona, warrant says

    The suspect told Fort Worth police he believed he was being called to kill people, three of whom were found dismembered and burned in a dumpster.

  • 100 kids break out in massive fight at Six Flags Vallejo

    "People were just running towards it punching and fighting out of control." Israel Cartagena says his family took shelter inside a gift shop when the massive brawl broke out Saturday, at the opening night of Discovery Kingdom's Halloween "Fright Fest."

  • SC woman sentenced to 40 years after home invasion that left an 8-year-old dead

    The victim was an 8-year-old boy.

  • Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested

    The body of a two-year-old who went missing in Baton Rouge on Friday was recovered in Mississippi and her stepfather […] The post Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • 11 people charged in hazing death of Virginia college student Adam Oakes

    Adam Oakes, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, was found dead earlier this year at an off-campus house following a fraternity party.

  • Person of Interest ‘Rebuffed’ by Missing Florida College Student Kills Himself

    via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and

  • Connecticut man and former Army Ranger faces extradition concerning Dutch hit man killing

    A Connecticut man and former U.S. Army Ranger might be extradited to the Netherlands after Dutch officials alleged he was a member of a group of American service members, active and retired, who hired themselves out as hit men and killed a German businessman.

  • Deaf man sues after police officers arrested him for not complying with commands he couldn't hear

    A deaf man arrested and jailed following a traffic stop in 2019 is now suing the officers involved, the city and county commissioners.