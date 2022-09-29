A 16-year-old admitted ending a beef with a murder in a Walmart, Miami-Dade cops say

A 16-year-old from Perrine has been arrested on a murder charge after, police say, he shot a former friend Wednesday afternoon inside a South Miami-Dade Walmart.

The arrest form says the teenager told Miami-Dade police investigators “a disagreement” ended his friendship with the victim. The 16-year-old was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, firearm possession by a minor and discharging a firearm in public.

After his arrest, he was taken to Miami-Dade Juvenile Services. The Miami Herald isn’t naming him because he’s a minor who hasn’t been charged as an adult yet.

According to police, the boy disdained his right to remain silent and told police he ran into his former pal inside the Walmart at 21150 S. Dixie Hwy. After an argument, he began to walk around the store. But when he heard his former friend call his name, he whipped out his gun and fired. The arrest report says surveillance video shows him shooting the victim, who then got off a few shots after being hit.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got the victim to a hospital, where he died. The 16-year-old ran out an emergency exit, police say, and was taken into custody south of the store with the handgun still on him.