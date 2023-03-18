16-year-old allegedly shoots, kills 15-year-old in Columbus

A 16-year-old boy shot and killed a 15-year-old boy in Columbus Sunday, March 12.

Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Sandridge Avenue at around 12:25 a.m. on reports of a shooting, a spokesperson for the department stated.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, the spokesperson informed.

As a result, medics were called to the scene and transported the boy to a local hospital in critical condition. Although the victim was stabilized the day of the shooting, he died four days later in the hospital after succumbing to his injury, the spokesperson said. He was declared dead at 11:43 a.m. on March 16.

Keshawn Watson, 15, was identified as the dead shooting victim. Once Watson died, the case was transferred to the Homicide Unit.

Marshawn Byrd, 16, was identified as the shooter and was arrested.

He initially faced a felonious assault charge; however, due to his victim’s death, the charges were amended to murder, the spokesperson said.

Columbus Police led the investigation into the deadly shooting.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.












