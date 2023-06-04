16-year-old ambushed ex-girlfriend and new boyfriend at Tri-Cities park, police say

A 16-year-old will face charges as an adult for a string of crimes that started with a kidnapping and shooting in Columbia Park and ended with a high-speed chase through Tri-Cities.

Juan Carlos Sanchez of Kennewick is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping for the May 28 confrontation with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

The seriousness of the charges filed in Benton County Superior Court moved them automatically to adult court under Washington state law.

Sanchez remains held in the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center in Kennewick in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Court documents allege Sanchez was waiting for his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend and her new 23-year-old boyfriend in the park on that Sunday night.

A witness reported seeing the couple walking from the river to a parking lot, when Sanchez got out of his car and attacked them, said the charging documents.

The couple reported that Sanchez fired some shots at the boyfriend.

When the girlfriend tried to stop Sanchez, he allegedly pistol whipped her. Then he reportedly grabbed her and threw her into his car.

Witnesses said he got in and out of the car before firing more shots at the boyfriend, who was not seriously wounded but may have been struck by some bullet fragments or debris, said the documents.

When Sanchez got back into the car, he allegedly hit and punched his ex-girlfriend, said witnesses.

High speed chase

An officer found Sanchez’s car on Paul Parish Drive and signaled for him to stop at the intersection of Hartford Drive and West Columbia Drive.

Sanchez sped away leading officers north into Pasco on Highway 395. Court documents said he continued east on Interstate 182 into Richland., turned around and heading west.

After he got back on the interstate, he reached speeds of 100 to 120 mph, said police. And throughout the pursuit, he weaved through traffic and took several exits trying to throw off the pursing officers.

Eventually, a Benton County sheriff;s deputy forced Sanchez’s car to stop on Jadwin Avenue.

Sanchez allegedly ran from the car and tried to climb a fence, but was stopped by officers before he could get away, said police.

The former girlfriend got out of the car and was sobbing hysterically, documents said. She told officers that she repeatedly asked Sanchez to stop but he wouldn’t.

After deputies forced the car to stop, she grabbed the gun and hid it underneath the passenger seat.

Police found a 9mm Glock handgun in Sanchez’s car and several 9mm shell casings at the scene of the shooting.