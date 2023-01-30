16-year-old among 3 arrested in ‘brutal’ execution of men in Florida home, cops say

Two teenagers have been named suspects in an “execution style” double homicide carried out in a rural North Florida home, and one was just 15 at the time of the “brutal” killings, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Curtis Peyton Austin, who faces a first-degree murder charge, turned 16 on Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office reported in a news release.

His roommate, 19-year-old Waylon “Joseph” Hannah, has also been charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

Another man, 25-year-old Robert Martin Trueblood, has been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and tampering with evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

Austin and Hannah are accused of shooting David “Daniel” Sigers, 54, and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, 49, in late July at a home in Macclenny, about 30 miles west of Jacksonville, officials said.

The bodies were discovered Aug. 1, and the resulting publicity generated fear in the community, as police struggled to come up with suspects or a motive.

The crime scene was described as “brutal,” but further details have not been released.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden referred to the incident as a “heinous act of violence that Baker County is not used to.”

“Sometime on Saturday, July 30, at least two of these individuals went to the Sigers house. ... They made entry into the home and while in the home, the suspects shot and fatally wounded the two victims,” Rhoden said at a news conference.

“While there, the suspects stole several firearms. So far, the detectives have been able to determine there had been an alleged dispute from a prior incident between one of the victims and at least one of the suspects. ... There is still a lot of evidence and things to unravel.”

Austin and Hannah also face charges of grand theft of a firearm and armed burglary, officials said.

Investigators say Thomas had dated the mother of Austin, the sheriff said.

The two teenagers are described as “friends” who lived together in the Taylor area of Baker County, the sheriff said.

Story continues

Trueblood previously dated Austin’s sister and shares children with her, officials said.

Shocking ‘execution style’ double homicide in home chills rural Florida community

Teens ages 15 and 16 hid body of friend after accidental shooting, Florida cops say

Woman follows screaming after dark and finds abandoned baby in woods, Florida cops say