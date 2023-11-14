16-year-old arrested after 2 cousins found shot to death following car crash in Forest Park

Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with the murder of two cousins after a car crash in Forest Park earlier this month.

The crash happened on Nov. 5 on Bartlett Road near Watts Road. According to the investigation, officers found two men who had been shot to death inside one of the cars. Police identified the victims as 23-year-old Edwin Dominguez and 21-year-old Jonathan Bustamante Zuniga.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the 16-year-old ran away after the shooting.

Police have not identified the 16-year-old. The teen was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Police will continue to investigate.

TRENDING STORIES:

Family members identified Dominguez and Zuniga as cousins. They set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

“We are all devastated by the tragedy that took the lives of 2 loved ones,” family members wrote on GoFundMe. “They were taken from us at such a young age. They had a life full of ambitious goals ahead of them. If you knew them, you would know how smart, humble, and hard-working young men they were.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]