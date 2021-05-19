16-year-old arrested, adult a person of interest in Fairfield Twp. armed robbery

Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

May 19—Fairfield Twp. police have arrested a 16-year-old and identified a second, adult male as a person of interest in connection to a robbery Tuesday morning at a Tylersville Road gas station. Both the adult and the juvenile are suspected of several armed robberies throughout several jurisdictions early Tuesday.

At 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s, entered the Speedway at 3450 Tylersville Road. He approached the clerk at the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

The suspect then fled through the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash. He left in a maroon-colored Chevrolet Corvette. A driver was waiting on him inside the vehicle.

According to Fairfield Township police in a release, the suspects stole a second vehicle, which the Ohio State Highway Patrol found along state Route 4 near Middletown.

The suspects fled and crashed the stolen vehicle on Route 4 near 14th Avenue in Middletown before fleeing on foot.

State troopers and Middletown officers quickly caught the suspects, according to the release.

The 16-year-old will be charged with aggravated robbery, with possible additional charges still pending. He is currently in custody in Butler County Juvenile Detention.

Charges are expected for the adult soon.

Fairfield Twp. detectives are working with Monroe and Fairfield police departments due to the similarities of this robbery and robberies that occurred in those jurisdictions.

Anyone with information should contact Fairfield Twp. detectives at 513-785-1463, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Recommended Stories

  • Hulu Won’t Be Knocked Out Of The Ring On Mike Tyson Biopic ‘Iron Mike’ Despite Punches Thrown By Boxer

    Hulu is standing firm with its Mike Tyson biopic series despite a few jabs from the former world champion boxer. In February, the streamer revealed it had ordered eight-episode series Iron Mike from I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie with Margot Robbie exec producing and Mixed-ish’s Karin Gist set as showrunner and exec producer. The series is […]

  • 'It's going to change our country': South Africa starts vaccinating over-60s

    Hope and excitement gripped the Munsieville care home in the South African mining city of Krugersdorp on Monday, when people over the age of 60 were called to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time. "It's going to change our country for the better," Caroline Nicholls, 64, a judge, told Reuters while waiting to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. "I am very excited to finally be here today," said Ellen Segope, 65, a pensioner who lives nearby.

  • Idris Elba Thriller ‘Beast’ About Killer Lion Set for August 2022 Release

    Idris Elba will fight for his survival against the King of the Jungle in his new movie “Beast,” set for release next summer. Universal has set an August 19, 2022 release for “Beast,” which is directed by Baltasar Kormákur and finds Elba on a trip to South Africa, only for he and his two teenage daughters to be hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savanna has but one apex predator. And it’s got a dope tagline too: Sometimes the rustle in the bushes actually is a monster. Idris Elba in “Beast” plays Dr. Nate Samuels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa where he first met his wife on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them. Ryan Engle (“Rampage,” “Non-Stop”) wrote the script, and “Beast” is produced by Will Packer and James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions. The film’s executive producers are Jaime Primak Sullivan and Bernard Bellew. Kormákur is the Icelandic director of “Contraband,” “The Oath,” “Everest” and “Adrift.” Elba most recently starred in the Netflix drama “Concrete Cowboy” and will next be seen in “The Suicide Squad” and “The Harder They Fall,” and he’ll also be seen in George Miller’s next film “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” Read original story Idris Elba Thriller ‘Beast’ About Killer Lion Set for August 2022 Release At TheWrap

  • Trial for Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter in shooting of Daunte Wright could start in December; city OKs sweeping changes in policing

    The case against a white, former police officer who was charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man in Brooklyn Center will proceed, a judge ruled.

  • Domestic violence shootings affect more than just partners

    The murderous wrath of a scorned boyfriend in Colorado Springs, Colorado, recently had deadly consequences for his girlfriend and her family, police said. The devastating May 9 attack, which unfolded on Mother's Day while the man's girlfriend and family were celebrating a birthday, served as a sobering reminder of the inextricable link between domestic violence and gun homicides -- and the ripple effect it has upon the innocent lives nearby. Domestic violence played a role in 54% of mass shootings in the U.S. between 2009 and 2018, according to Everytown For Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that advocates for gun control.

  • TV Ratings: Zoey's Playlist Dips With Finale, Idol Ekes Out Sunday Win

    In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Zoey’s Playlist closed Season 2 with 1.2 million total viewers (its third-smallest audience to date) and a 0.2 demo rating (down a tenth from last week’s finals to match its series low). TVLine readers gave the season(/series?) ender an average grade of “A+”; read post mortem. Leading out […]

  • Crash ending police chase shuts down Interstate 95 lanes in Broward during rush hour

    Drivers heading into Miami-Dade County out of Broward County need to avoid Interstate 95 after a multi-car crash ended a police chase and shut down the southbound lanes at Pembroke Road.

  • ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Trailer: Aya Cash and Seann William Scott Lead Small Town Mockumentary Series

    Paul Feig and Jenny Bicks bring a mockumentary series about small town America to Fox.

  • You Say Nap Dress, We Say Snack Dress — Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off

    The nap dress hit its stride last summer, smack dab in the middle of a global pandemic that forced us to accept the fact that when it comes to stay-at-home-style, less is more. The flowy, Victorian-meets-minimalist-chic frock formerly understood as a nightgown was now accepted as daywear; because the only places we’d be visiting for the foreseeable future were our couches, beds, desks, or the grocery store (where the only accessory that mattered was our face masks). Suddenly, it was a viral-style investment worth making — and now, with a fresh season approaching, we’re making a new case for what we’re reframing as the “snack dress.”How does the snack dress differ from the nap dress? The difference is subtle, but bear with us while we brush Cheetos’ dust off the couch. For starters, the frock features a bit more structure with a smocked bodice that allows for optimal snacking — it can catch crumbs and act as a napkin while still helping the wearer maintain an elegant demeanor. Where the nap dress was inherently bedroom-born as a sleepwear piece that took to the streets, the snack dress is comfy daywear that secretly doubles as sleepwear. Yes, the distinction is blurry; yes, there are Cheetos all over the carpet; and yes, it's possible that sleeping, snacking, and going about our lives in a nightgown is a holdover from last summer that we’re not quite ready to let go of. Either way, if you’re still not sure how to picture this all-purpose frock, scroll forth to see 23 prime-snacking examples that we’ve lined up ahead. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress, $, available at Hill House HomeMiessial Striped Linen Midi Dress, $, available at AmazonAerie All Day Printed Smocked Dress, $, available at AEEloquii Empire Gathered Midi Dress, $, available at EloquiiGanni Seersucker Check Maxi Dress, $, available at GanniUrban Renewal Eco Linen Smocked Dress, $, available at Urban OutfittersDaily Practice by Anthropologie Flounced Maxi Dress, $, available at AnthropologieEllos Smocked Bodice Tank Dress, $, available at AmazonMadewell Lucie Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at MadewellEverlane The Weekend Tiered Dress, $, available at EverlaneEndless Summer Gingham Sadie Tunic, $, available at Free PeopleTory Burch Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at Tory Burch& Other Stories Voluminous Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $, available at & Other StoriesChristy Dawn The Brooklyn Dress, $, available at Christy DawnH&M Smocked-Bodice Dress, $, available at H&MLisa Says Gah Juani Linen Dress, $, available at Lisa Says GahASOS CURVE Ruffle Swing Mini Sundress, $, available at ASOSReformation Sable Dress, $, available at ReformationBoohoo Shirred Puff Sleeve Smock Dress, $, available at BoohooZesica Strapless Beach Maxi Dress, $, available at AmazonTanya Taylor Karena Dress, $, available at Tanya TaylorStaud Bow Dress, $, available at StaudStandards & Practices Gabi Cold Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at NordstromStyleIn Jacintha Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at VerishopLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?31 Tiered Summer Dresses Made For FrolickingThese 5 Dresses Were Everywhere This SummerPortable Lap Desks That Are Total Space Savers

  • Alim McNeill: What scouting reports said before the draft about the Lions DT

    What the scouts said about Detroit Lions third-round DT Alim McNeill of North Carolina State before the 2021 NFL draft

  • U.S., Canada, Mexico hold 'robust' trade deal talks, downplay differences

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Trade ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico said on Tuesday they held "robust" talks on the new North American trade deal and pledged to fully enforce its higher standards, while downplaying differences over a range of other irritants. "The USMCA commits us to a robust and inclusive North American economy that serves as a model globally for competitiveness, while prioritizing the interests of workers and underserved communities," the ministers said. The statement came after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met virtually with Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier and Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng in the initial meeting of the governing body for the trade deal, which regulates some $1.5 trillion in annual North American trade.

  • Pilot error led to 2019 airplane crash in Addison that killed 10, according to NTSB

    The failure of a pilot to control the plane following the loss of thrust in an engine led to the crash at Addison Airport, the NTSB said Tuesday.

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt pregnant with third child at 42

    The 42-year-old actor posted her pregnancy test results on social media for the world to see.

  • Donald Trump flies north for the summer to New Jersey golf club

    Ex-president to attend weekend fundraiser at Bedminster clubTrump had been holding court at Mar-a-Lago in Florida A fundraising hosted by his adviser Corey Lewandowski this weekend will be Donald Trump’s first official appearance at his Bedminster club this season, although he has played golf. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP Donald Trump has moved his base operation from Mar-a-Lago in Florida to Bedminster, New Jersey, ahead of a fundraiser this weekend, according to a report from CNN. Trump made the move last week and is expected to reside in the member’s only Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster through the summer. The former president is expected to make an appearance at a fundraiser at Bedminster for the Make America Great Again Super Pac on Saturday. The pro-Trump fundraiser, which is run by his longtime adviser Corey Lewandowski, will be Trump’s first official appearance at the club this season, although he has been spotted playing the club’s 36-hole golf course. The fundraiser on Saturday will include reception and a dinner. The minimum price for entry is $250,000. Former Trump aides have also set up base at Bedminster Township. The move will make it easier for the staff to visit the Trump offices in Trump Towers in Manhattan which is 45 miles east of Bedminster. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, also have a property on the Bedminster resort. Several lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida, had visited the former president in his Mar-a-Lago residency, where he settled after he lost the presidency, seeking endorsement from him. It is expected future pro-Trump fundraisers and visits from potential candidates seeking his endorsement will also shift from south Florida to New Jersey.

  • Columbus Crew bails on attempted rebrand to Columbus SC after a week following fan outrage

    Columbus SC lasted just one week before the organization bailed on the rebrand and brought the "Crew" name back.

  • Crystal Kung Minkoff Talks "Intense" RHOBH Drama, Erika Jayne's Divorce and "Those Leather Pants"

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newest star teases fight with Sutton Stracke, her friendship with Kathy Hilton and more in exclusive interview.

  • Sen. Johnson questions Dems' focus on Jan. 6 Capitol riot amid debate over independent commission

    Ron Johnson’s comments echo an attitude recently embraced by other Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has opposed a bipartisan proposal to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

  • Navy sued by sailors wanting religious exemption to have beards

    Legal filing argues there’s no ‘compelling reason’ to ban beards, citing Army and Air Force allowing their members to have facial hair for reasons of faith

  • The hackers who shut down Colonial Pipeline brought in over $90 million in bitcoin ransoms while in operation

    DarkSide, which forced a shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, has collected 47 ransoms since October, according to new research.

  • Dwyane Wade said he doesn't understand why trans people are treated as 'a problem for the world,' as he gushes about daughter Zaya blossoming

    Dwyane Wade, a former basketball star, told GMA that recent anti-trans sentiments motivated his family to be an example and lead with love.