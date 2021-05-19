16-year-old arrested, adult a person of interest in Fairfield Twp. armed robbery

May 19—Fairfield Twp. police have arrested a 16-year-old and identified a second, adult male as a person of interest in connection to a robbery Tuesday morning at a Tylersville Road gas station. Both the adult and the juvenile are suspected of several armed robberies throughout several jurisdictions early Tuesday.

At 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s, entered the Speedway at 3450 Tylersville Road. He approached the clerk at the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

The suspect then fled through the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash. He left in a maroon-colored Chevrolet Corvette. A driver was waiting on him inside the vehicle.

According to Fairfield Township police in a release, the suspects stole a second vehicle, which the Ohio State Highway Patrol found along state Route 4 near Middletown.

The suspects fled and crashed the stolen vehicle on Route 4 near 14th Avenue in Middletown before fleeing on foot.

State troopers and Middletown officers quickly caught the suspects, according to the release.

The 16-year-old will be charged with aggravated robbery, with possible additional charges still pending. He is currently in custody in Butler County Juvenile Detention.

Charges are expected for the adult soon.

Fairfield Twp. detectives are working with Monroe and Fairfield police departments due to the similarities of this robbery and robberies that occurred in those jurisdictions.

Anyone with information should contact Fairfield Twp. detectives at 513-785-1463, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.