16-year-old arrested, adult a person of interest in Fairfield Twp. armed robbery

The nap dress hit its stride last summer, smack dab in the middle of a global pandemic that forced us to accept the fact that when it comes to stay-at-home-style, less is more. The flowy, Victorian-meets-minimalist-chic frock formerly understood as a nightgown was now accepted as daywear; because the only places we'd be visiting for the foreseeable future were our couches, beds, desks, or the grocery store (where the only accessory that mattered was our face masks). Suddenly, it was a viral-style investment worth making — and now, with a fresh season approaching, we're making a new case for what we're reframing as the "snack dress."How does the snack dress differ from the nap dress? The difference is subtle, but bear with us while we brush Cheetos' dust off the couch. For starters, the frock features a bit more structure with a smocked bodice that allows for optimal snacking — it can catch crumbs and act as a napkin while still helping the wearer maintain an elegant demeanor. Where the nap dress was inherently bedroom-born as a sleepwear piece that took to the streets, the snack dress is comfy daywear that secretly doubles as sleepwear. Yes, the distinction is blurry; yes, there are Cheetos all over the carpet; and yes, it's possible that sleeping, snacking, and going about our lives in a nightgown is a holdover from last summer that we're not quite ready to let go of. Either way, if you're still not sure how to picture this all-purpose frock, scroll forth to see 23 prime-snacking examples that we've lined up ahead. At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress, $, available at Hill House HomeMiessial Striped Linen Midi Dress, $, available at AmazonAerie All Day Printed Smocked Dress, $, available at AEEloquii Empire Gathered Midi Dress, $, available at EloquiiGanni Seersucker Check Maxi Dress, $, available at GanniUrban Renewal Eco Linen Smocked Dress, $, available at Urban OutfittersDaily Practice by Anthropologie Flounced Maxi Dress, $, available at AnthropologieEllos Smocked Bodice Tank Dress, $, available at AmazonMadewell Lucie Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at MadewellEverlane The Weekend Tiered Dress, $, available at EverlaneEndless Summer Gingham Sadie Tunic, $, available at Free PeopleTory Burch Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at Tory Burch& Other Stories Voluminous Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $, available at & Other StoriesChristy Dawn The Brooklyn Dress, $, available at Christy DawnH&M Smocked-Bodice Dress, $, available at H&MLisa Says Gah Juani Linen Dress, $, available at Lisa Says GahASOS CURVE Ruffle Swing Mini Sundress, $, available at ASOSReformation Sable Dress, $, available at ReformationBoohoo Shirred Puff Sleeve Smock Dress, $, available at BoohooZesica Strapless Beach Maxi Dress, $, available at AmazonTanya Taylor Karena Dress, $, available at Tanya TaylorStaud Bow Dress, $, available at StaudStandards & Practices Gabi Cold Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at NordstromStyleIn Jacintha Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at Verishop